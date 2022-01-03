With all its starters back from the shortened season last winter, the SWOCC men’s basketball team had high hopes for this year.
Following a challenging preseason that gave the Lakers a battle-tested experience, coach Riley Grandinetti thinks the Lakers are poised for a breakthrough.
“We knew we had the right pieces to have a successful preseason,” Grandinetti said. “We scheduled difficult to make sure our guys would be prepared for the tough conference we know to expect.”
The result was a 7-6 record heading into the NWAC South Region season, which begins in early January.
The Lakers have thrived on outside shooting — they lead all NWAC squads in total 3-pointers and have five different players with more than 12 makes from long range so far this season.
“We have strong scoring at each position and look to continue to play extremely tough denial defense that we’ve shown we can do,” Grandinetti said.
Kareem Rowe has led the way so far, with the high-scoring guard averaging 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds.
But he has had plenty of help from teammates. Tige Voorhees averages 8.8 points, Kase Peterson is scoring 8.2 and Joseph Schulkins is averaging 7.8. The scoring is spread out because 13 different players have averaged more than 10 minutes in the preseason.
The Lakers started the season by going 1-1 in the Clackamas tip-off tournament.
The Lakers lost a tough opener 89-87 to Olympic, but bounced back to beat Corban’s gold squad 102-70.
Then in the Lower Columbia tournament, they beat always-tough Everett 86-81, with Rowe scoring 28 points and making several key baskets down the stretch. DeAndre Petty had the ultimate clinching layin with 50 seconds to go.
The Lakers followed that win with a loss to Yakima Valley, which is currently 8-2, and a double-overtime loss to Olympic.
The Lakers made their annual trip south to the Coach Tregs Classic in California, where they won two games contested on the court and another by forfeit when College of Marin couldn’t play because of COVID issues.
SWOCC beat Lassen 79-44, spurred by tough defense, and then topped West Hills-Coalinga 82-78. In the latter win, Brandt Williams hit a crucial 3-pointer to give the Lakers the lead with 30 seconds to go.
SWOCC had a learning experience in the Edmonds Classic, losing both its games.
Edmonds pulled away from a 40-40 halftime tie by hitting 21 of 30 shots in the second half.
The following day, injuries limited the Lakers to nine healthy players and they fell to Peninsula 77-68.
The Lakers finished the preseason at home in the SWOCC crossover tournament.
The Lakers beat Treasure Valley 96-79 in their first home game of the season, as Rowe scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
The Lakers then led most of the way before falling to Bellevue 85-79 in the middle game of the crossover tournament, and then topped Centralia 82-69. The Lakers had balanced scoring in that contest, with Rowe and Tige Voorhees each scoring 13, Williams scoring 12 and Cade Baker providing 10.
Bellevue is 10-2 on the season, the second-best record of any team outside the South Region (Yakima Valley is 11-2).
Of course, the Lakers will be battling the teams within the region, and the group is strong.
Lane is 9-1, Umpqua stands 8-1 and Clackamas and Portland both are 7-3. Chemeketa and Clark each stand 7-4.
“With nine brand new faces and five returners, we are balanced and ready for the challenging tasks of competing in the South Region,” Grandinetti said.
The Lakers open the league season at home against Clark on Saturday, Jan. 8, followed by road games on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15 against Lane and Portland, respectively.
All the league games are on Wednesdays and Saturdays but the two against Chemeketa, each played on Monday holidays, at home on Jan. 17 and on the road on Feb. 21. The start times for each of those games, as well as the Saturday games, is 4 p.m. (following the women at 2 p.m.) The Wednesday games tip at 7:30 p.m. (following the women at 5:30).
WOMEN
SWOCC’s women enter league play at 2-5 overall, with wins over Mount Hood (60-57) and Christian Faith (80-56). Included in the losses are three to traditional powers of the South Region, Umpqua, Clackamas and Lane.
Gillian Roybal averages 14.6 points to lead the Lakers, ranking 21st in NWAC. Rakel Williams averages 9.1 points and Evy Ethington 9.0. Williams averages a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game and Ethington averages 3.1 assists.
Lane is a perfect 10-0 on the season, while Clackamas is 9-1 and Linn-Benton and Umpqua both are 8-2.