SWOCC

The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team picked up a big road win Saturday, topping Clackamas 89-79.

The Cougars had entered the day in first place in the NWAC South Region while the Lakers were coming off a tough loss at home to Portland on a buzzer-beater in their previous game.



