The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team picked up a big road win Saturday, topping Clackamas 89-79.
The Cougars had entered the day in first place in the NWAC South Region while the Lakers were coming off a tough loss at home to Portland on a buzzer-beater in their previous game.
SWOCC took a 40-32 lead to halftime, saw it shrink to four points late, and made plays and free throws in the final minutes to hold on.
O’Shen Cazimero had a big three-point play to stretch the lead and hit all eight of his free throws to finish with a team-high 20 points for the Lakers.
Onwaja Thomas added 17 points and nine rebounds.
Merrick Sherwood scored 13, Matthew Oryang 12 and Joseph Schulkins and Ean Smith nine each.
Smith, who graduated from Coquille, also added seven rebounds and went 5-for-6 at the line.
Wade Autenreith scored 21 to lead Clackamas.
Clackamas dropped into a tie with Umpqua atop the South Region standings at 5-2.
The Lakers and Linn-Benton are a game back and Lane, Chemeketa and Mount Hood another game behind.
SWOCC finishes the first half of league play at home Wednesday against Linn-Benton and then starts the tough second half, when six of the eight games will be on the road, with a trip to Chemeketa on Saturday.
SWOCC’s women came up short at Clackamas 84-49, with the Cougars building a 48-25 halftime lead and cruising to the victory.
Kiana Quintero had a team-best 11 points in the loss for the Lakers. Jaci Powers had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Hemani Kalia had 28 points, including hitting seven 3-pointers, for Clackamas, which forced 29 turnovers by SWOCC.
Clackamas improved to 6-1 in the South Region standings while SWOCC fell to 3-4.
The Lakers are fifth behind unbeaten Lane and Umpqua and Linn-Benton, which both are 5-2.