The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team edged Clark 75-74 on Saturday to complete a perfect week that also included a win over Lane and close out their NWAC South Region opening homestand with a 3-1 record.
The Lakers barely held on after building a 10-point halftime lead against the Penguins. Clark had two shots to win in the final seven seconds but both were off the mark. O’Shen Cazimero made two free throws with 26 seconds to go to put SWOCC in front for good.
Cazimero finished with 21 points, Onwaja Thomas 11 and Ren Fonnesbeck 10 for the Lakers, who made 11 3-pointers as a team, including three by Cody Nixon and two each by Cazimero, Fonnesbeck, Joseph Schulkins and Merrick Sherwood. Brendan Beir had 18 points to lead Clark.
On Wednesday, SWOCC topped Lane 90-82. In that win, Cazimero had 19 points, including making 9 of 12 from the foul line, to lead the squad. Thomas had 16, Schulkins 13 (including four 3-pointers), Zach Jefferson 13 and Matthew Oryang 10.
Devean Hinton had 22 points for Lane.
At 3-1, SWOCC is tied for first in the South Region with Linn-Benton. Umpqua and Clackamas both are 2-1 but already have had their first-round bye in the schedule for the league, which has nine teams.
SWOCC is at Umpqua on Wednesday, but back home against Portland on Saturday this week.
SWOCC’s women also had a narrow win over Clark, 68-65, after losing to Lane earlier in the week.
The Lakers outscored the Penguins 19-9 in the second quarter and 21-15 in the fourth to come from behind for the win.
Jaci Powers had 21 points, Gillian Roybal 17, Skylar Willey 13 and Kaelynn Teagle 10 in the win. Roybal hit four 3-pointers and Willey had 12 rebounds.
Maggie Spencer had 23 points and Haylie Johnson 20 for Clark, as they combined for 10 3-pointers.
Wednesday’s game wasn’t close as Lane, the top-ranked team in the NWAC women’s coaches poll, outscored the Lakers 44-15 in the first half and 20-10 in the third quarter.
Willey had 12 points, Kiana Quintero 11 and Roybal nine for the Lakers in the loss.
SWOCC turned the ball over 23 times and Lane had a 35-18 edge in rebounding.
Sierra Scheppele had 18 points and five of her teammates scored at least eight for the Titans, who used 11 players, eight of them for at least 15 minutes each.
Lane is a perfect 17-0 on the season and 4-0 in league play, matching Linn-Benton. At 2-2, SWOCC is in fourth place, also behind Clackamas (2-1).