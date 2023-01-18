SWOCC

The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team edged Clark 75-74 on Saturday to complete a perfect week that also included a win over Lane and close out their NWAC South Region opening homestand with a 3-1 record.

The Lakers barely held on after building a 10-point halftime lead against the Penguins. Clark had two shots to win in the final seven seconds but both were off the mark. O’Shen Cazimero made two free throws with 26 seconds to go to put SWOCC in front for good.



