SWOCC

The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to finish the first half of NWAC South Region play with a win on a shot just before the buzzer against host Chemeketa to open the second round Saturday.

The Lakers beat the Storm 69-67 on the shot by O’shen Cazimero.



