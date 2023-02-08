The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to finish the first half of NWAC South Region play with a win on a shot just before the buzzer against host Chemeketa to open the second round Saturday.
The Lakers beat the Storm 69-67 on the shot by O’shen Cazimero.
The winning bucket was set up by a block on the other end of the court by Matt Oryang.
SWOCC trailed by 10 at halftime, but rallied for the win.
Onwaja Thomas led the way on offense with 17 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Joseph Schulkins added 13 points, including going 7-for-7 at the free throw line and Cazimero scored 11. Ren Fonnesbeck and Zach Jefferson added nine and eight points, respectively, off the bench.
Saturday was another typical, competitive day in the south Region. Portland edged Lane by one point (65-64) and Mount Hood beat Linn-Benton by three (85-82).
SWOCC got its second straight road win, which bodes well for the rest of the season, since five of the remaining seven games also come away from Prosper Hall.
The Lakers started the second round with an 89-79 home loss to Linn-Benton on Wednesday.
SWOCC trailed the Roadrunners 42-27 at the break and weren’t able to claw all the way back.
Cazimero had 21 points for the Lakers. Logan Prince added 19, including four 3-pointers, and Thomas scored 17.
Tyron Parker had 26 points and Ayden Foster had 11 points and 18 rebounds for Linn-Benton. SWOCC only had 24 rebounds as a team.
Through Saturday’s games, Clackamas leads the South Region at 7-2 while Umpqua is 6-3 and SWOCC and Linn-Benton are 5-4. Portland and Mount Hood both are 4-5. The top four teams will advance to the NWAC tournament.
The Lakers are on the road for both games this week, at Lane on Wednesday and Mount Hood on Friday.
SWOCC’s women dropped a pair of close games during the week.
On Saturday, Chemeketa beat the Lakers 53-45, spurred by a 17-5 spurt in the second quarter.
Kiana Quintero had 18 points, including hitting 6 of 7 from the line, and Skylar Willey added 12, including hitting all six of her free throws in the loss.
The Lakers went 17-for-19 from the line but just 13-for-43 from the floor and 2-for-10 from 3-point range.
On Wednesday, Linn-Benton edged SWOCC 62-59.
Willey had 13 points and Jaci Powers and KylieMonet Fletcher-Gilbert 12 each for SWOCC. Kaelynn Teagle had 10 points. Willey had 16 rebounds and Powers 15 for SWOCC.
SWOCC is now 3-6 in league play, in fifth place but three games behind fourth-place Umpqua. Lane is a perfect 9-0 and Linn-Benton and Clackamas both are 7-2.