The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team picked up a big home win to start the second round of league play in the NWAC South Region, but followed it with a couple of tough road losses.
Now the Lakers need a strong finish over the final weeks to have a shot at a spot in the NWAC tournament.
SWOCC beat visiting Linn-Benton 80-74 last Wednesday, spurred by a 51-point first half. Kareem Rowe had 15 points, Cade Baker 11, Tige Voorhees 10 and Cody Nixon and Kase Peterson nine each in the victory.
The Lakers lost a tight battle with region-leading Mount Hood on Saturday, falling 80-72 in a game that was close until the final minutes.
Onwaja Thomas had a team-best 18 points off the bench while Daxton Dayley had 17 and Rowe 10 for the Lakers in that setback. SWOCC was the only team to beat the Saints the first half of the league season.
Then, on a short turnaround, the Lakers came up one point short at Chemeketa on Monday, falling 75-74 when a potential game-winning shot fell off the mark. It was the second one-point loss for SWOCC, which also lost at the buzzer at home to Lane earlier.
Rowe had 18 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with just over a minute to go, but the Storm tied the score and then had a game-winning free throw with 12 seconds to go.
Neo Powell had 16 point for the Lakers, Joseph Schulkins added 12 and Thomas 10.
The one-point setback dropped SWOCC to 5-6 in league play, a game behind Clackamas (6-5) in the race for fourth place. Umpqua was 7-3 and Lane and Mount Hood both 9-2.
Clackamas joined SWOCC as teams to beat Mount Hood when the Cougars topped the Saints 95-51.
SWOCC hosted Umpqua on Wednesday (results were not available by press time) and visits Clackamas on Saturday. After a bye in the schedule next Wednesday, the Lakers have their final home game against Clark on March 5 and then finish the league season with road games at Lane on March 9 and Portland on March 12.
WOMEN
SWOCC’s women came up on the short end all three games.
The Lakers fell to Linn-Benton 55-47 last week after taking a 23-21 lead into the halftime break. Emma Yazzie had 18 points and Kira Rankin 16 for SWOCC in the loss.
Duda Reolon, who is from Brazil and played for Bandon, had four points and two steals off the bench for the Roadrunners in her return to the South Coast.
On Saturday, Mount Hood topped the Lakers 59-44. Rankin had 10 points, Rakel Williams nine and Yazzie and Bria Neeleman eight each for SWOCC.
And on Monday, Chemeketa topped the Lakers 79-59. Yazzie had 17 points and Evy Ethington 12 for SWOCC.
The Lakers are 2-9 heading into the home stretch of the league season.