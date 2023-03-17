The season ended for the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team Sunday when the Lakers fell to Columbia Basin 81-70 in the quarterfinals of the NWAC tournament.
Columbia Basin led 39-31 at the half and the Lakers weren’t able to make up the deficit.
Logan Prince led the Lakers with a fantastic shooting night off the bench, scoring 22 points on 8-for-9 shooting overall, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range.
Cody Nixon also had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Onwaja Thomas had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Ta’Veus Randle had 29 points for Columbia Basin, including hitting six 3-pointers.
Columbia Basin will face Bellevue in the final four this weekend after Bellevue beat Tacoma 94-79.
The other final four matchup features NWAC South Region champion Clackamas facing Everett.
Clackamas is the only region champ to advance to the final four. Everett and Bellevue were part of a three-way tie for second in the North Region and Columbia Basin tied for third in the East Region.
The Lakers tied for second in the South Region.
In the women’s tournament, South Region champion Lane faces Peninsula in one semifinal and Green River meets Columbia Basin in the other. Lane beat North Idaho 58-42 in the elite eight.
Green River knocked out Clackamas 83-79 in the elite eight and Columbia Basin beat Umpqua 70-65.
Peninsula beat Linn-Benton, the fourth team from the South Region, 79-76 in the first round of the tournament.