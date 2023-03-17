Basketball

The season ended for the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team Sunday when the Lakers fell to Columbia Basin 81-70 in the quarterfinals of the NWAC tournament.

Columbia Basin led 39-31 at the half and the Lakers weren’t able to make up the deficit.



Email Newsletters