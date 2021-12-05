The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team won one of three close games in the Red Devil Classic at Kelso, Wash., over the weekend.
SWOCC’s win came in the opener, 86-81 over Everett.
Kareem Rowe had 28 points, Cody Nixon 13 and Joseph Schulkins 12 for the Lakers in the win. Nixon and Schulkins each hit four 3-pointers.
Yakima Valley beat SWOCC 83-69 in the middle game of the weekend. Rowe had 24 points, Tige Voorhees 13 and Kase Peterson 12 for the Lakers. Peterson also had eight rebounds.
The Lakers finished the weekend with a 77-76 loss to Olympic in double-overtime after the Rangers erased a 10-point halftime deficit. Rowe, who was named to the all-tournament team, had 31 points and 11 rebounds. Voorhees had 11 points and Peterson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lakers are in California this weekend for the annual Coach Tregs Classic hosted by College of the Redwoods. They will host a crossover Dec. 16-18 that will include Treasure Valley, Bellevue and Centralia.
WOMEN
SWOCC’s women one the third of three games against South Region rivals to open the season, edging Mount Hood 60-57 in the annual Clackamas Thanksgiving Invite.
The Lakers outscored the Saints 20-13 in the fourth quarter to come from behind for the win. Evy Ethington had 15 points, Emma Yazzie 11 and Gillian Roybal 10 for the Lakers in the win. Ethington also had six assists.
The Lakers lost the opener 94-61 to Umpqua. Roybal had 20 points, Ethington had 11 points and 10 assists and Kristi Anderson had nine points for the Lakers.
Clackamas beat the Lakers 99-53 in their other game. Roybal, Yazzie and Kira Rankin all scored 11 points for the Lakers.
SWOCC plays the Multnomah junior varsity team on the road Saturday and will host Lane on Dec. 14 in a nonleague game.