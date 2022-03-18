The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team had its best-ever finish in its eighth trip to the NJCAA national championships, earning runner-up finishes for both the men and women and many individual honors while breaking 14 school records.
The Lakers won six individual titles, had three NJCAA All-Americans and 24 CSCAA All-Americans and had one of the co-swimmers of the meet. SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock was named men’s coach of the year.
“This national meet and the entire 2021-22 season were a true team effort having faced unprecedented obstacles that required us to lean in on our core values of family, integrity, grit, honor and trust and truly learn to fight as a team,” Bullock said. “We learned through a teammate’s cancer diagnosis that, when faced with the fight for one’s life, there is strength in a unified team that loves and respects one another by living by common core values.
“Every team member had a place and served an important role on this team. In the end, the power of the team resulted in a massive team effort bringing home a total of 97 medals and memories that will last a lifetime.”
The team was pleasantly surprised when meet host (and repeat men’s and women’s champion) Indian River State College of Florida honored SWOCC’s Gabbi Kincaid, who was diagnosed with cancer last fall, by presenting everyone at the meet with a T-shirt to come together in support of Kincaid’s cancer fight.
“It was pretty special and they totally surprised us with it, and we were able to share it with Gabbi, who has been home in Arizona undergoing treatment since her diagnosis at the very end of October,” Bullock said.
The Lakers’ efforts at the national meet were led by freshman Alex Metzler of Germany, who won all four of his individual events and set national meet records in the 500-yard freestyle (4:20.42) and 1,650 freestyle (15:02.71). He also won the 1,000 freestyle (9:02.52) and 400 individual medley (3:50.62), setting school records in all four events and earning co-swimmer of the meet honors with William Beckstead-Holman of Indian River State College.
Sophomore Emile Dost from the Netherlands and freshman Caneck Bracho from Ontario, Canada, also won individual events, with Bracho taking the 100 freestyle in 44.96 seconds (a new school record) and Dost winning the 50 butterfly in 22.01. Freshman Antoine Famechon from France earned a top-three podium finish in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:51.83 and the Lakers finished in the top three in all five relays, setting school records in the 800 freestyle relay (Metzler, Famechon, Dost and Bracho), the 400 medley relay (Bracho, Dost, Max Matthai of Germany and Connor Spanos of Seward, Alaska) and the 400 freestyle relay (Dost, Matthai, Metzler and Bracho).
In all, 13 men on the SWOCC team earned CSCAA All-American honors for top-eight individual finishes and top-four relay finishes: Bracho, Dost, Famechon, Matthai, Metzler, Trenton Clark, Lyle Fortune, Abdulla Jamal, Santiago Rafael, Wyatt Smith, Connor Spanos and Nicholas Topar.
SWOCC’s women were led by freshman Kim Zwinkels from the Netherlands, who set four individual school records in the 1,000 freestyle (10:29.11), 1,650 freestyle (17:40.27), 200 butterfly (2:08.28) and 400 individual medley (4:32.12). She was runner-up in the 400 IM and was joined by Dominique van Vuure of Curacao (South America), Zimena Lucio Calzada (Mexico) and Bella Jones (North Bend) to set a new school record in the 200 freestyle relay.
Three other relays made the podium. The runner-up 800 freestyle relay included Zwinkels, Lara Galy (France), van Vuure and Jones; the runner-up 200 medley relay included LynDea Turner (Syracuse, Utah), Zwinkels, Jones and van Vuure and the third-place 400 freestyle relay of Zwinkels, Turner, van Vuure and Jones.
No other individuals finished in the top three for SWOCC’s women, but 11 team members earned CSCAA All-American honors, including Galy, Jones, Turner, van Vuure, Zwinkels, Luico Calzada, Luci Brenner,Camila Devaux, Bethany Foster, Elizabeth Mulanax and Rhylee Sinks.
Bullock said the swimmers made many sacrifices to have a chance to compete at the NJCAA meet.
“The team represented SWOCC and the local community in an exemplary manner, remaining positive and determined, and persevering through whatever was asked of them for the privilege to compete in honor of a teammate who spent much of the season fighting for her life,” Bullock said. “Carrying a poster of their teammate and wearing temporary tattoo reminders to #fightlikegabbi and #fight4gabbi, the Lakers finished with the most successful national championship meet in program history while displaying the humility and sportsmanship of true champions.”