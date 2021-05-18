Southwestern Oregon Community College golfers Tyler Garner and Natalie Beck finished first in the SWOCC Invitational at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort last week, while the Lakers finished second in the men’s team race and first for the women.
Garner shot a 75 at Old Macdonald on the opening day, but bounced back with a 3-under 69 at Bandon Dunes to finish with a two-day total of 144 that was two shots better than Bellevue’s Dallon Bennett and Austin Duffy.
SWOCC’s Alexander Schulz, a Bandon graduate, was fifth at 151, while Kristopher Wood was seventh at 158. Lucas Clapp was 18th (166), Bridger Smith 21st (170) and Jacob Graff 25th (181).
Bellevue won the team title at 26-over par for the two days. SWOCC finished at 46-over.
The Lakers also competed in the North Idaho Men’s Spring Invite May 2-3, where they finished third behind North Idaho and Spokane. Wood was fourth in that event at 9-over 153, 11 shots behind North Idaho’s James Swan. Schulz was 11th (164), Clapp 12th (165), Garner 15th (167), Graff 19th (174) and Smith 23rd (184).
SWOCC was fourth at the Highline Invitational April 25-26. Garner tied for sixth at 9-over 153. Wood was 11th (160), Schulz tied for 16th (164), Clapp was 19th (168), Smith was 24th (178) and Graff 25th (182).
And the Lakers were second to Bellevue in the Olympic College Invite April 18-19. Schulz was fourth in that event (6-over 150) while Clapp tied for sixth (153), Garner 12th (157), Wood 16th (160), Smith 20th (165) and Graff 23rd (172).
WOMEN
SWOCC’s women won the SWOCC Invite by five shots over Skagit Valley, the only other complete team, with the Lakers shooting a two-day total of 97-over par.
Beck shot a two-day total of 162, with an 81 at both Bandon Dunes and Old Macdonald. She finished seven shots ahead of Olympic’s Mackenzie Lake.
Sarah Gray was third at 177, Carley Streitler was ninth (187), Giselle Hernandez 11th (213) and kara Klietz 12th (222).
The Lakers were third behind Spokane and North Idaho in the North Idaho Invitational. Gray finished fourth at 22-over 166. Beck tied for eighth (174), Streitler was 15th (189), Hernandez 16th (192) and Klietz 21st (219).
SWOCC was fourth at the Highline Invitational. Gray was sixth at 34-over 178. Beck tied for 13th (193), Streitler was 16th (195) and Hernandez 18th (202).
And the Lakers were third at the Olympic College Invite, won by Bellevue. Gray was fourth at 17-over 161. Streitler tied for 11th (175) and Beck tied for 13th (176). Hernandez was 20th (195).
The season-ending NWAC Invitational is this weekend at DuPont, Wash.