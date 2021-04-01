Southwestern Oregon Community College golfer Sarah Gray was named the NWAC women’s golfer of the week after leading the Lakers to a tournament win over Columbia Basin in the season-opening event at Pumpkin Ridge.
Gray had a 12-over-par 83 and was followed by teammates Natalie Beck (90) and Giselle Hernandez (93). Carley Streitler tied for fourth with a score of 100 and Kara Klietz had a 111.
The Lakers finished second to Bellevue in their second tournament, the BC Spring Shootout.
Gray tied for second with a score of 86, three shots behind Bellevue’s Sarah Lawrence. Beck shot a 91, Streitler had a 97, Hernandez had a 112 and Klietz a 138. Bellevue beat the Lakers in the team race by 16 shots.
SWOCC’s men also beat Columbia Basin at Pumpkin Ridge, led by medalist Tyler Garner, who shot a 79. Kristopher Wood had an 83, Lucas Clapp and Jacob Graff both shot 85 and Alexander Schulz had an 87. Hunter Johnson had an 89 and Bridger Smith a 94.
The Lakers were third in the Bellevue tournament, which host Bellevue won.
Garner and Clapp tied for seventh with scores of 80, seven shots behind a pair of Bellevue golfers. Johnson had an 87, Schulz an 88, Wood an 89, and Graff and Smith both 94.
VOLLEYBALL
The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season with its second straight win against Linn-Benton on Friday.
After a season-opening sweep over the Roadrunners, the Lakers beat Linn-Benton in five sets Friday, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12.
Amanda Clark had 18 kills, three aces and 21 digs for SWOCC. Halen Riness added 39 assists, four aces and 10 digs; Cianna Jorgenson had 10 kills and six assisted blocks; and Maegan Grogan had 16 digs.
In the first win, Clark had 10 kills and 12 digs, and was strong in serve receive. Riness had 24 assists and 12 digs and Jorgenson had five kills.
SWOCC will play all its matches on the road as long as Coos County remains in the extreme-risk category for COVID-19.
This week, the Lakers are at Lane on both Thursday and Friday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SWOCC edged visiting Chemeketa 2-1 Saturday in the first sporting event played on campus in the pandemic school year.
“I am so proud of my ladies,” SWOCC coach Gina Ramirez said. “They played 90 minutes with no substitutions against Chemeketa who traveled with a roster of 17.
Lanaeya Botelho had a goal and an assist as the Lakers won their season opener in a sport that normally would be played in the fall.
Botelho scored in the second minute of the match on an assist by Kaykeolani Lautaimi and assisted on the game-winner in the second minute of the second half, a goal scored by Cacia Larsen on a 20-yard blast past Chemeketa’s goalkeeper.
Sariah Venegas had Chemeketa’s goal.
“We played well out of the back and were able to solve pressure Chemeketa put on us by playing through freshman Giaan Lankford in the midfield,” Ramirez said.
The Lakers’ next scheduled match is Saturday, April 10, at Lane.
“It was a great first game to build confidence and prepare for Lane,” Ramirez said.
SOFTBALL
SWOCC opened the season sweeping four games against Treasure Valley on the east side of the state.
The Lakers won 9-1 and 15-1 on Saturday and 15-2 and 12-2 on Sunday.
No other details were available for the Lakers, who visit Big Bend for doubleheaders this Friday and Saturday.
BASEBALL
The Lakers got their first win of the season by pounding out a 12-5 win against host Umpqua in the opener of a doubleheader Sunday.
The Riverhawks took the nightcap 7-0 after sweeping the Lakers on Friday in their season-opening doubleheader.
In SWOCC’s win, the Lakers got a stellar outing on the mound by Micah Del Rio, who pitched eight scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out 10, before Umpqua scored all five of its runs in the ninth.
Jeffrey Fripp had a grand slam home run and double and drove in five runs for the Lakers. He also scored twice. All of that came in the ninth inning, when the Lakers scored seven times.
Jalen Jones had a double and single and scored twice and Noah Montoya had a double and drove in two runs.
Jordan Crawford had two singles, two runs and an RBI; Chandler Stocking drove in two runs; and William Wilinski scored two runs.
The nightcap marked the college debut of Reedsport graduate Dallas McGill, who struggled with control, walking nine batters and giving up five runs (two earned), on just two hits and all the walks, while striking out five in four innings.
The Lakers, meanwhile, got no hits off Umpqua pitchers Austin Anderson and Preston Johnson.
On Friday, Umpqua won 10-3 and 6-1.
Stocking had two hits and a run in the opening loss and Crawford and Maxwell Moore hit doubles.
In the nightcap, Crawford had two hits, including a triple, and scored the lone SWOCC run on an RBI by Fripp.
This week, the Lakers host Linn-Benton for a doubleheader on Friday and visit the Roadrunners for a twin bill on Saturday.