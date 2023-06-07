SWOCC’s men placed fourth in the NWAC tournament with a two-day total of 38-over par.
North Idaho won the tournament by finishing 13-over par.
Jacob Gould finished fourth overall to lead the Lakers, shooting a two-day total of 3-over. Tyler Garner tied for seventh at 7-over. Gaige Pilot and Alexander Schulz tied for 19th at 14-over, Lucas Clapp tied for 27th at 20-over and Sam Cox was 30th at 23-over.
North Idaho’s Josh McCartain finished 4-under to win medalist honors.
SWOCC’s women finished fourth at 152-over. Bellevue edged North Idaho by a single stroke for the title, finishing at 67-over.
Sarah Gray finished fifth for SWOCC at 23-over, Madison McClannahan tied for eighth at 32-over and Jaylyn Rayevich was 25th at 97-over.
Bellevue’s Sarah Lawrence took medalist honors by 16 strokes by finishing 5-over for the two-day event.
