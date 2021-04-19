SWOCC gets baseball win, volleyball setback and good times for swimmers

The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team put together all the things that had been missing in one game to take the final contest in a weekend series with Lane Community College on Sunday.
The Lakers got a complete-game gem by pitcher Micah Del Rio, who twirled a three-hitter and three walks with nine strikeouts in the 3-0 victory on SWOCC’s field.
Meanwhile, the Lakers strung together six hits in one inning to score the runs — singles by Maxwell Moore, Chandler Stocking, Noah Sumibcay, Ryan Callanan, Chase Stewart and Jeffrey Fripp. Stocking, Stewart and Fripp drove in the runs and Moore, Stocking and Sumibcay sored them.
It was the Lakers’ only win of the series in what has been a frustrating season.
“We’ve been wildly inconsistent in the box, on the mound and in the infield,” SWOCC coach David Deutschmann said. “We have been pitching much better as of late.
“We have been in multiple games in a position to have a big inning or two but have lacked the plate presence to get the timely hit. We will continue to work to be better prepared and focused each week.”
Lane won Friday’s games 7-0 and 7-6 in Eugene.
The Lakers managed just three hits — two by Callanan — in the nine-inning opener.
They lost the nightcap after leading 6-4, giving up a run in the eighth and two in the bottom of the ninth.
SWOCC had taken the lead with five runs in the top of the eighth. Stewart had a single and double, a run and two RBIs. Callanan had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Moore had two hits and a run.
Dallas McGill had a solid start, pitching the first seven innings and allowing three earned runs and three hits while walking three and striking out eight for SWOCC.
Lane won Sunday’s opener 6-3. Sumbicay had a double and triple, two runs and an RBI in the loss.
SWOCC, which is just 2-10 for the season, has this weekend off and visits first-place Mount Hood next Friday before hosting the Saints on Sunday.
VOLLEYBALL
The SWOCC volleyball team fell to visiting Rogue on Wednesday.
The Ospreys swept the Lakers 25-17, 25-22, 25-21.
Amanda Clark had eight kills and Maegan Grogan had nine digs for SWOCC. Halen Riness had 21 assists and two aces.
SWOCC fell to 4-3 while Rogue improved to 5-2.
The two teams meet again Friday in Grants Pass.
SWIMMING
The Lakers had their final tuneup for the national meet when they competed in a nonscoring virtual event, the Midwest Cup.
“The distance swimmers were the highlight of the meet with significant season-best time drops,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said.
Gabbi Kincaid dropped a minute and 20 seconds from her 1,650-yard freestyle time to finish second in 20:15.65, even though she lost her cap midway through the event. As part of that race, she finished first in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 12:02.84, a 28-second improvement
Wyatt Smith and Hunter Fosler also had season-best times in both events.
Smith finished in 16:31.35 to win the event and Fosler was second in 17:24.95. They were first and third, respectively, in the 1000 freestyle with times of 9:57.18 and 10:31.09.
“These distance events were important last-chance swims for these student-athletes to get improved times for seeding in the NJCAA national championships,” Bullock said. “We were very pleased with the results and are excited for the team to begin to taper training in preparation for the NJCAAs.”
Other winners for SWOCC’s men included Emile Dost in the 100 backstroke (53.63) and 100 individual medley (54.02), Alejandro Robles Ruiz in the 50 butterfly (23.21) and Lyle Fortune in the 50 backstroke (25.53).
Dost was second in the butterfly (23.27) and AJ Kliewer was second (30.83) and Zach Dickinson third (33.82) in the 50 breaststroke. Brayden Franzke was second in the 50 backstroke (28.48). Nicholas Topar was third in the 100 backstroke (1:00.84).
Jacqueline Feurtado won the 50 butterfly (27.97) and was second in the 100 individual medley (1:04.31). Meredith Mandal won the 50 breaststroke (36.01) and was second in the 200 butterfly (2:34.96).
Rhylee Sinks was second in the 200 breaststroke (2:57.64). LynDea Turner was third (2:25.07) and Luci Brenner fourth (2:30.47) in the 200 individual medley. Turner also was second in the 500 freestyle (5:50.34) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.47). Brenner was fourth (1:09.60) and Bethany Foster fifth (1:12.46) in the 100 butterfly.
“While many swimmers got to swim some new events and explore options for the big meet in a few short weeks, we saw some great times and had fun as a team in our last virtual competition of this very different season,” Bullock said. “We are very thankful for the opportunity to continue to train all winter outdoors at Mingus Park Pool despite the many challenges and limitations we faced with COVID.
“We want to thank Mingus Park Pool, the Gold Coast Swim Team, Nikki Wright, the Gold Coast team manager who ran all our home meets, and all the Oregon Swimming officials who came together from all over the state to officiate and support our team.”
Bullock said eight officials showed up from all over the state for the final virtual meet.
“Many have not had the opportunity to be on deck and officiate a meet in over a year,” Bullock said. “They were excited for the opportunity to be back on the deck doing what they love to do.”
The NJCAA championships will be at Indian River State College in Florida April 28-May 1.