The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team finished a little short of a spot in the NWAC tournament, but coach Riley Grandinetti considered the season a success.
“We definitely didn’t finish the way we all wanted it to end, but this team fought every day,” he said. “I’m proud to have coached these young men.”
The Lakers finished 7-9 in the South Region and 14-15 overall in Grandinetti’s first full season as head coach.
“I can’t wait to keep building here at SWOCC,” he said.
The Lakers were in position for a possible tournament berth late in the season, but came up short in their final two games, 67-60 at Lane and 91-83 at Portland.
Clackamas grabbed the final tournament spot with a 9-7 league record and the Lakers tied for fifth with Portland behind league-leading Lane (14-2), Umpqua (13-3), Mount Hood (11-5) and Clackamas.
SWOCC came close to a number of wins against those teams in the tournament.
The Lakers beat Mount Hood in their meeting in Coos Bay and beat Clackamas on the road. They led Lane until the final second in a one-point loss at home and took Umpqua to overtime before losing at home.
SWOCC was in many of its losses until the final minute.
Kareem Rowe as named to the South Region first team and Onwaja Thomas was named to the all-defensive team for the region after leading the league in blocked shots.
Lane coach Matt Zosel, a Marshfield graduate, was named coach of the year for the region.
SWOCC’s women lost their final 10 games and finished 2-14 in league play.