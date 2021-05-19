SWOCC finished the regular season on a winning note by beating Clackamas in five sets in the finale Friday night.
The Lakers beat the Cougars 16-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12.
Tayler Parks had 15 kills and 11 digs. Halen Riness had 39 assists and 14 digs. Amanda Clark had 16 digs and eight kills and Cianna Jorgenson had 10 kills.
The Lakers finished fourth out of Oregon’s eight teams in the NWAC South Region at 6-7.
The team will host fifth-place Chemeketa in the opening round of the South Region playoffs on Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
The Lakers’ pursuit of their first win continued with a pair of relatively close losses to Linn-Benton last week.
The Roadrunners won the game in Coos Bay 90-81 and fell at Albany 91-81 in a game that went to overtime.
In the first game, the Lakers weren’t quite able to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit.
Cade Baker had 22 points, Kareem Rowe 18, Donovan Baasch 15 and Tige Voorhees 11 in the loss. Kyle Blaser had 18 for Linn-Benton.
In the game at Albany, Rowe had 27 points and Voorhees 24. Blaser scored 30 points for the Roadrunners.
BASEBALL
SWOCC split a weekend series with Umpqua, winning the nightcap each day.
On Friday, the Lakers fell 4-0 in the opener but beat the Riverhawks 5-4 in the nightcap in 11 innings.
In the win, Chase Stewart drove in Maxwell Moore with an RBI double and Dakari Armendariz scored on a wild pitch in the 11th for SWOCC. Damian Ovalle also had a double and Jeffrey Fripp had two hits and an RBI. Chandler Stocking scored twice.
Fripp also had two hits in the opener, while Stocking and Stewart had doubles, but the Lakers were unable to score.
On Sunday, the Riverhawks outscored the Lakers 15-5 in the opener and SWOCC rebounded for a 3-2 win in the nightcap.
Stewart had two hits and a run in the win. Fripp had a double and Nate Rhineer pitched a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts.
The Lakers had 10 hits in the first game, but Umpqua had 12. Stewart, Fripp, Ryan Callanan and Jordan Crawford all had two hits. Fripp had a double and two RBIs.