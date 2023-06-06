For the first time, the Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team is NWAC champions.

The Lakers beat South Region rival Clackamas in the 6-1 in the recent championship game in Portland to complete an amazing season in which SWOCC went 27-1 overall.

Email Newsletters