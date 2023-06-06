For the first time, the Southwestern Oregon Community College softball team is NWAC champions.
The Lakers beat South Region rival Clackamas in the 6-1 in the recent championship game in Portland to complete an amazing season in which SWOCC went 27-1 overall.
In the championship game, SWOCC’s Deztiny Vaughan pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts. The run was the only one she allowed during the championship tournament.
Sam Mansfield had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for the Lakers in the title game. Alapese Matautia had three hits and two runs and also drove in a run.
The Lakers beat Clackamas 2-0 a day earlier to reach the championship game. In that contest, Vaughan pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and Matautia had a two-run triple in the fifth-inning, bringing in Taylor Brewer and Carissa Andrews with the only two runs.
Earlier in the championship, the Lakers beat North Idaho 4-0 with Vaughan pitching a three-hitter with eight strikeouts. Andrews had two hits and two runs and Mansfield and Ryliegh Blaire drove in runs.
The first day of the tournament, SWOCC beat Centralia 8-0 and Columbia Basin 4-0.
Vaughan pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Centralia and the Lakers had 14 hits, including three by Katy Evans, who drove in two runs and scored one, and by Natalie Gardea, who had three RBIs and a run. Andrews, Mautautia and Julianna Saint-Hilaire had two hits each and Saint-Hilaire and Noelani Barawis scored twice each.
In the win over Columbia Basin, Vaughan pitched a three-hitter with an amazing 19 strikeouts. She was named most outstanding player of the tournament.
Blaire hit a home run for the Lakers and Evans had three hits and Andrews two.
Following the tournament, SWOCC’s coaching staff including head coach Megan Corriea and assistants Bri Benoit and McKenzie Davis, was named national coaching staff of the year by ATEC/NFCA.
In the South Region, Matautia was named most valuable player and Vaughan pitcher of the year. Corriea was coach of the year.
Vaughan and Taylor Brewer were named to the first team at pitcher, Matautia was first team in the infield and Evans in the outfield.
Mansfield and Noelanie Barawis were named to the second team infield and Andrews and Kiara Kamimae in the outfield. Blaire was the second-team designated player.