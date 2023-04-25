SWOCC

The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team is fourth in the NWAC South Region standings after sweeping doubleheaders against Chemeketa both Thursday and Friday.

The Lakers improved to 14-10, trailing Lane (16-6) and Linn-Benton (16-10) and just ahead of Umpqua (14-12).

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters