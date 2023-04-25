The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team is fourth in the NWAC South Region standings after sweeping doubleheaders against Chemeketa both Thursday and Friday.
The Lakers improved to 14-10, trailing Lane (16-6) and Linn-Benton (16-10) and just ahead of Umpqua (14-12).
They beat Chemeketa 10-2 and 11-4 on Friday and 3-2 and 10-5 on Saturday.
It was a good bounce-back week after they lost three of four to Umpqua last week, the lone win a 3-0 shutout.
The previous week, they took three of four against Clackamas, winning 8-5, 9-2 and 2-1 and losing 9-8, meaning since the start of April they are 8-4.
They have key series coming up the next two weeks, with doubleheaders against Lane on Thursday (at home) and Saturday (in Eugene) this week and against Linn-Benton at home on May 4 and on the road on May 6 next week.
Jafari Williams drove in four runs and Cannon Morgan, Anu McCabe and Jachob Walters scored two each in the first win against Chemeketa. Williams had three hits, two runs and an RBI in the second game Friday while Walters hit a two-run home run and Kobe Watanabe also homered and drove in two runs.
In Saturday’s opener, Mahiro Tomita pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and striking out six for the Lakers. Watanai had two hits and two runs and Elijah Henning had two hits, a run and an RBI. In the nightcap, Raine Yoshida had four hits and six RBIs. Walters had two hits and three runs and Watanabe and McCabe also scored twice. Watanabe hit his second home run of the weekend.