The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team got a pitching gem by Micah Del Rio to blank visiting Chemeketa 8-0 in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday and salvage the final game of a weekend series between the teams.
Del Rio pitched a seven-inning three-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Lakers, who had lost the first three games against the Storm.
Dakari Armendariz had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Lakers and Chase Stewart had a two-run single during a five-run sixth inning as the Lakers took control of the game.
Ryan Callahan had a hit, run and RBI.
The Lakers almost won the first game Sunday, too, but Chemeketa’s Colby Grace hit a three-run homer in the ninth to give the storm the lead in a 9-8 victory.
Jordan Crawford had a triple and three RBIs for the Lakers in the loss. Noah Montoya had two hits and two runs and Jeffrey Fripp had three hits, including a double.
Chemeketa won the first two games Friday in Salem, 16-1 and 6-3.
Fripp scored the only run for the Lakers in the first game and had a two-run homer in the second. Noah Sumibcay had three hits in the nightcap.
SWOCC, now 3-14 in league play, is home for its next two twin bills, both against Mount Hood, on Sunday and Wednesday, May 12.
SOFTBALL
SWOCC picked up a pair of high-scoring wins over Mount Hood on Friday.
The Lakers won the opener 13-8 and the nightcap 11-10 in nine innings, to improve to 12-2 in NWAC South Region play and 21-3 overall. SWOCC has won nine of its past 10 outings.
The Lakers host Clackamas for a doubleheader Tuesday and visit the Storm Friday.
BASKETBALL
SWOCC’s men fell at Umpqua 115-69 on Saturday in Roseburg as the Riverhawks shot a torrid 59 percent from the floor, including 64 percent from 3-point range.
Will Harris had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and five teammates scored in double figures for Umpqua, which scored 53 points in the first half and 62 in the second. Cody Fredrickson had 15 points and nine assists. Coquille graduate Ean Smith had five points in 11 minutes.
Cade Baker had 13 points, Tige Voorhees 12 and Kase Peterson 11 for the Lakers, who host Chemeketa on Wednesday and visit the Storm on Saturday.
SWOCC’s women also host Chemeketa on Wednesday and visit the Storm on Saturday.