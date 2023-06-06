SWOCC set a school record for wins and finished with a winning record for the first time in program history, though the Lakers were eliminated short of reaching the NWAC tournament.
The Lakers finished fourth in the NWAC South Region with a 20-16 league mark and finished 27-20 overall. They lost to Clark 5-3 in the super regionals when a ninth-inning rally came up two runs short.
SWOCC scored all three runs against the Penguins in the final inning. Noah Sumbicay had three hits and scored one of the runs and Rui Yamashita and Jafari Williams also scored. Cannon Morgan and Elijah Henning had RBIs and Koy Watanabe had two hits.
SWOCC set several other program records, including a new NWAC record with 194 stolen bases. The team also set highs with 68 doubles and having players hit by pitches 90 times.
Relief pitcher Zach Elsos and infielders Kody Watanabe and Elijah Henning were named to the South Region first team, while infielder Rui Yamashita and outfielders Cannon Morgan, Raine Yoshida and Jafari Williams all were on the second team.
Mahiro Tomita was a gold clover winner at pitcher and Derek Ridgway was named South Region assistant coach of the year.