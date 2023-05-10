SWOCC

Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball coach David Deutschman reached a milestone with his 100th career win when the Lakers took both games of an NWAC South Region doubleheader on Thursday against visiting Linn-Benton.

The sweep gave the Lakers eight wins in 10 games, though they cooled off on Saturday when the Roadrunners returned the favor by sweeping two in Albany.

