Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball coach David Deutschman reached a milestone with his 100th career win when the Lakers took both games of an NWAC South Region doubleheader on Thursday against visiting Linn-Benton.
The sweep gave the Lakers eight wins in 10 games, though they cooled off on Saturday when the Roadrunners returned the favor by sweeping two in Albany.
On Thursday, the Lakers had a pair of dramatic wins, 6-5 and 3-2 in 13 innings.
In the opener, SWOCC built a 6-1 lead and held on. Kody Watanabe had two hits and two runs, Jafari Williams had two hits, a run and an RBI and Cannon Morgan and Rui Yamashita each had a hit and two RBIs. Thomas Touchette pitched seven innings, giving up three runs to pick up the win.
In the second game, Linn-Benton got both its runs in the first inning before the Lakers shut down the Roadrunners the rest of the way despite allowing 11 hits.
SWOCC had a run in the second and tied the game in the seventh, eventually winning in the 13th on a walk-off single by Raine Yoshida to score Anu McCabe.
Yoshida had two hits and scored the first two runs for the Lakers.
On Saturday, Linn-Benton won the opener 11-1 and took the nightcap 2-0. Kaden Miller pitched a one-hitter for the Roadrunners in the second game, the only hit a single by Yamashita. SWOCC’s Mahiro Tomita only gave up two runs while allowing 10 hits in taking the loss.
Prior to the losses Saturday, SWOCC had won eight of 10, including sweeping a doubleheader against first-place Lane 6-1 and 6-2. The Titans handed the Lakers both losses in that stretch a day later, 14-3 and 7-2.
SWOCC is tied for third with Umpqua at 18-14, trailing Lane (19-9) and Linn-Benton (23-13).
The Lakers finish with a doubleheader at Mount Hood on Thursday and two at home against the Saints on Saturday.
Umpqua is at home against Clackamas on Thursday and at the Cougars on Saturday. The RIverhawks took four of the six games against SWOCC