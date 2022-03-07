The Southwestern Oregon Community College baseball team used aggressive base running, solid pitching and good offensive production to take three of four games last weekend as the Lakers opened the season with back-to-back doubleheaders against visiting Grays Harbor.
The Lakers swept Friday’s games 6-5 and 10-4 and on Saturday lost 6-5 and won 12-2.
Over the span of the four games, the Lakers had 46 hits and 25 stolen bases, including a school-record 11 in Saturday’s win. The pitching staff, meanwhile, had an earned run average of 3.44 and 55 strikeouts over the weekend.
SWOCC is headed to Eastern Oregon this weekend for four games against Treasure Valley, to be played in Ontario.
The Lakers showed resilience in their opening win, rallying from a 5-0 deficit and eventually winning in 11 innings.
Chase Stewart had three hits (including a double), a run and an RBI in the win. Roman Guthrie also had a double and Payton Cleaves had a triple. Tiago Sato drove in two runs, including bringing home Stewart for the game-winner with a single in the 11th.
Dominic Mercado and Derek Atkinson combined for seven innings of scoreless relief with eight strikeouts in relief of starter Dallas McGill, who struck out eight but also gave up five runs (three earned) in four innings.
SWOCC broke out the offense for the nightcap, pounding out 14 hits. Cleaves had three hits and a run; Stewart had two hits and two runs; Noah Sumibcay had two hits, three runs and three RBIs; Sato had two hits, a run and an RBI; and Guthrie had two hits and a run. Bula White hit SWOCC’s first home run of the season and Sumibcay had a triple. Cleaves, Stewart and Sato all had doubles and Sato had two of the Lakers’ five stolen bases.
Grays Harbor turned the tables on the Lakers in Saturday’s opener, with a four-run rally in the ninth to win 6-5.
Cannon Morgan had a pair of doubles and a run and Sumibcay had two hits and a run. Sato had a run and two RBIs. Kekoa Ganancial had two stolen bases and a run and an RBI.
The Lakers finished the series on the positive note. Even though the final game only lasted five innings, all nine players in the lineup had at least one run and eight of them had at least one hit. Sumibcay went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs and White went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Anu McCabe blasted a three-run home run and Morgan drove in two runs while Sato scored two.
Ryan Cooper stole three bases and Cleaves, Sumibcay and Ganancial had two thefts each. Guthrie pitched four innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win, striking out seven and not issuing a walk.
SOFTBALL
SWOCC had four dominant wins over the weekend, beating Treasure Valley and Chemeketa on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Lakers opened with a 9-1 win over Treasure Valley. Alyssa Smokey pitched four innings of no-hit ball in the five-inning win and SWOCC pounded out 13 hits including a home run by Brittany Bye and doubles by Katelynn Evans, Hannah Tennant, Alapese Matautia, McKenna Marshall and Carissa Andrews.
Evans, Andrews and Matautia had two hits each and Mansfield and Smokey both drove in two runs, with Evans scoring twice.
SWOCC’s second win Saturday was 10-0 over Chemeketa, with Emma Fournier and Joslyn Soinnila combining to give up one hit in the five-inning shutout.
Bye hit another home run and Mansfield, Bye, Tennant, Matautia and Emma Fournier all had doubles. Bye drove in three runs and Mansfield and Tennant had two RBIs each. Mansfield also scored three runs.
The Lakers had even more firepower Saturday, beating Treasure Valley 17-1 behind a 22-hit attack and blanking Chemeketa 21-0.
Bye made it three straight games with a home run while Tennant, Matautia and Andrews each had two doubles and Bye, Smokey and Marshall one. Marshall drove in four runs and Andrews and Bye three each. Tennant had three runs and two RBIs and Matautia also scored three times, with Mansfield, Bye, Smokey and Marshall scoring twice each.
Smokey struck out seven as she and Tinity Jordan combined on a one-hitter in the final game of the weekend. The Lakers, meanwhile, had 26 hits.
Bye hit two more home runs, giving her five for the opening weekend, and Marshall also went deep. Evans had a pair of triples and Mansfield, Smokey, Tennant and Sterling Williams had doubles.
Bye capped her amazing weekend with four hits, seven RBIs and three runs in the finale and Marshall drove in five runs and scored twice. Evans, Hilana Ely and Brooklyn Cox all had three hits and Cox scored three runs while Evans crossed the plate four times.
The Lakers had opened the season back on Feb. 19 against Willamette University, winning the opener 4-3 and losing the nightcap 7-6.
In the win, Tennant drove in Mansfield with the winning run in the seventh inning. Mansfield had two hits and two runs and Bye had a home run and single. Smokey pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts, allowing just one hit while walking two.
Willamette scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal the nightcap.
Matautia had three hits, two RBIs and a run and Mansfield had three hits with a run and an RBI. Bye had two hits and two RBIs and Fournier scored twice. Andrews had a triple.
This weekend, the Lakers face Bellevue and Edmonds both Saturday and Sunday at the Bellevue Invite.
BASKETBALL
SWOCC’s men offset another hard loss last Wednesday by winning at Clackamas on Saturday.
The Lakers fell Wednesday to visiting Umpqua in overtime, 96-91 before bouncing back to beat the Cougars 86-78.
This week, the Lakers host Clark on Saturday, an event that will include the annual teddy bear toss during halftime, when all the stuffed animals will go to local children through the Kids Hope Center.
SWOCC is 6-7, a game behind Clackamas in the race for fourth place. The Lakers finish the season on the road, at league-leading Lane and Portland on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.
SWOCC’s women fell to third-place Umpqua 80-58 and second-place Clackamas 94-65.
Emma Yazzie had 15 points and Gillian Roybal 14 against the Riverhawks. Evy Ethington added 11.
SWOCC was 2-11 heading into Saturday’s game at Clark.