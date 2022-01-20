COOS BAY — Two boys each from Marshfield and North Bend won two events in a three-way swim meet that also included Phoenix at Mingus Park on Friday.
The host Pirates got impressive wins by Trey Kirk in both distance races, the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.68) and 500-yard freestyle (5:34.12). Teammate Jack Waddington won both the 200 individual medley (2:27.43) and 100 backstroke (1:06.06).
For North Bend, Mavrick Macalino easily won both sprints, taking the 50 freestyle in 23.60 and the 100 freestyle in 53.88. Finley Cheal raced to easy wins in both the 100 butterfly (58.83) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.00).
Those four swimmers, along with two teammates for each schools, went head-to-head in the best relay of the day, as well, with the Pirates edging the Bulldogs in the 200 medley relay. Marshfield’s squad of Waddington, Kirk, Quinton Kloster and Markus Kliewer, finished in 1:56.20, a second better than North Bend’s quartet of Macalino, Cheal, Trenton Parrott and Ian Wakeling.
Nearly the same to squads went against each other in the 400 freestyle relay, with North Bend’s group of Macalino, Cheal, Parrott and Henry Hood winning in 3:44.01, more than 10 seconds better than Marshfield’s group of Waddington, Kirk, Kliewer and Trevor Robbins.
North Bend also won the other relay, the 200 freestyle relay, with a group that included Hood, Wakeling, Madden Robertson and Evan Hernandez.
Only one girl won two individual events, with North Bend’s Rebecca Witharm winning the 200 freestyle (2:08.88) and 500 freestyle (5:42.32).
North Bend’s only other individual winner was Sara Slade in the 100 freestyle (1:08.36).
Marshfield got wins by Allison Wright in the 200 individual medley (2:32.99), Nyssa Haynes in the 50 freestyle (30.45), Ellie Delgado in the 100 butterfly (1:15.43) and Kally Haynes in the 100 backstroke (1:12.35). Phoenix got its only win of the night in the 100 breaststroke, by Sophia Stubblefield (1:29.27).
North Bend swept the three relays. Witharm teamed with Abby Woodruff, Emma Slade and Gillian Baxter to win the medley relay (2:10.99) and Baxter, Sara Slade and Morgan Hoefs to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:14.29. Woodruff, Adrianna Delph and the Slade sisters combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:01.43.
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend (Abby Woodruff, Emma Slade, Gillian Baxter, Rebecca Witharm), 2:10.99; 2. Marshfield (Kally Haynes, Allison Wright, Ellie Delgado, Nyssa Haynes), 2:17.45.
200 Freestyle — 1. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 2:08.88; 2. Sara Slade, NB, 2:21.81; 3. Kally Haynes, Mar, 2:28,32; 5. Adrianna Delph, NB, 2:24.73; 6. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 2:26.87.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Allison Wright, Mar, 2:32.99; 2. Gillian Baxter, NB, 2:38.17; 3. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 2:47.67; 4. Emma Slade, NB, 2:53.26; 5. Ellie Delgado, Mar, 2:48.95.
50 Freestyle — 1. Nyssa Haynes, Mar, 30.45; 3. Maryann Qadir, NB, 32.30.
100 Butterfly — 1. Ellie Delgado, Mar, 1:15.43; 2. Emma Slade, NB, 1:16.29; 4. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:21.72; 5. Shannon Kleveland, Mar, 1:54.28.
100 Freestyle — 1. Sara Slade, NB, 1:08.36; 2. Nyssa Haynes, Mar, 1:09.31.
500 Freestyle — 1. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 5:42.32; 2. Allison Wright, Mar, 5:55.24; 3. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 6:17.39; 4. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 6:30.16; 5. Maryam Qadir, NB, 6:45.45.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend (Sara Slade, Adrianna Delph, Abby Woodruff, Emma Slade), 2:01.43; 3. Marshfield (Kally Haynes, Isabelle Hale, Shannon Kleveland, Marie Mead), 2:18.27.
100 Backstroke — 1. Kally Haynes, Mar, 1:12.35; 2. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:17.07; 3. Gillian Baxter, NB, 1:18.33; 6. Marie Mead, Mar, 1:47.92.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Sophia Stubblefield, Pho, 1:29.27; 2. Adrianna Delph, NB, 1:31.96.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend (Sara Slade, Gillian Baxter, Morgan Hoefs, Rebecca Witharm), 4:14.29; 2. Marshfield (Allison Wright, Isabelle Hale, Ellie Delgado, Nyssa Haynes), 4:33.97.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. Marshfield (Quinton Kloster, Jack Waddington, Markus Kliewer, Trey Kirk), 1:55.20; 2. North Bend (Trenton Parrott, Ian Wakeling, Finley Cheal, Mavrick Macalino), 1:56.28.
200 Freestyle — 1. Trey Kirk, Mar, 1:59.68; 2. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 2:03.96; 3. Henry Hood, NB, 2:11.23; 4. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 2:14.96; 6. Julian Hernandez, NB, 2:34.36.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Jack Waddington, Mar, 2:27.43; 2. Ian Wakeling, NB, 2:38.07; 3. Brady Wilson, NB, 3:03.99; 4. Brennon Sydnes, Mar, 3:40.18.
50 Freestyle — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 23.60; 2. Quinton Kloster, Mar, 26.28; 4. Trenton Parrott, NB, 27.44; 5. Gabriel Dresser, Mar, 33.35; 6. Beau Parrott, NB, 33.52.
100 Butterfly — 1. Finley Cheal, NB, 58.83; 2. Ian Wakeling, NB, 1:08.05; 3. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 1:08.72; 5. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 1:23.90; 6. Ethan Kirchner, Mar, 1:30.44.
100 Freestyle — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 53.88; 2. Henry Hood, NB, 1:00.19; 3. Trenton Parrott, NB, 1:00.27; 5. Gabriel Dresser, Mar, 1:14.83; 6. Cael Church, Mar, 1:21.09.
500 Freestyle — 1. Trey Kirk, Mar, 5:34.12; 2. Madden Robertson, NB, 6:39.72; 3. Brady Wilson, NB, 7:21.91; 4. Aidin Wilson, NB, 7:23.30; 5. Ethan Kirchner, Mar, 7:36.62.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend (Ian Wakeling, Madden Robertson, Evan Hernandez, Henry Hood), 1:51.65; 3. Marshfield (Quinton Kloster, Jonas Batdorff, Trevor Robbins, Ethan Kirchner), 1:57.67.
100 Backstroke — 1. Jack Waddington, 1:06.06; 2. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 1:07.08; 3. Quinton Kloster, Mar, 1:10.63; 4. Madden Robertson, NB, 1:15.64; 6. Nathaniel Folsom, NB, 1:57.92.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Finley Cheal, NB, 1:10.00; 2. Aidin Wilson, NB, 1:25.94; 3. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 1:28.37; 4. Cael Church, Mar, 1:27.71; 5. River Deleo, NB, 1:30.83; 6. Orlando Contreras, NB, 1:35.46.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend (Trenton Parrott, Finley Cheal, Henry Hood, Mavrick Macalino), 3:44.01; 2. Marshfield (Trevor Robbins, Markus Kliewer, Jack Waddington, Trey Kirk), 3:55.06.