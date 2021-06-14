COOS BAY — The Marshfield and North Bend swim teams held their annual dual meet Tuesday at Mingus Park Pool, but it wasn’t nearly so much a competition as it was a celebration of their chance to have a joint season and the four seniors on each team.
The meet even finished with a North Bend senior tradition that Marshfield joined in on and a picnic of sorts for the two teams, which now look ahead to their district meets next week.
“It’s been a really fun meet,” Marshfield’s Sydney Trendell said. “We get to be together.”
That’s actually a summation of the season for the two teams, which have trained together in the Mingus Park pool since North Bend’s pool has been closed throughout the pandemic.
Rather than be rivals, the two squads have essentially been one team, though competing under the banners of their respective schools. Tuesday was their fourth meet of the season — all at Mingus Park — with North Bend now preparing for its district meet next Friday at Eugene’s Amazon Pool and Marshfield readying for its district event the following day in Cottage Grove.
“I’ve loved (this season) a lot,” said North Bend’s Natalie Cheal. “The team has grown to know each other a lot better.”
By team, she is referring to the combined squad, which has a logo using elements of each school’s mascot. Cheal’s family hosted the entire group for a breakfast over the weekend.
In addition to the actual swimming Tuesday, the seniors for each team were recognized, introduced by Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey and each applauded for their careers by the swimmers, coaches, parents and other supporters of both teams.
Trendell was joined by fellow Marshfield seniors Taylor Waddington, Mira Matthews and Robert Kliewer. North Bend’s seniors are Cheal, Bella Jones, Zach Holt and Tyler Hill.
After the final races, the North Bend seniors, minus Hill who was at a job interview, competed in a 100-yard individual medley. Marshfield’s swimmers joined the tradition, following the Bulldogs with their own heat of the event.
“I was really looking forward to this,” Cheal said. “I was looking forward to that 100 IM. I’ve always watched the older kids do it. I’m glad we brought it to Marshfield.”
The coaches of the two teams said the dual was the summation of a successful joint season.
“This turned out to be a good day,” Marshfield coach Kathe McNutt said as she watched the swimmers sitting together eating pizza, veggies and various sweets and visiting after the races were completed. “It’s worked out pretty darn well.”
North Bend coach Bruce Rasmussen agreed.
“This was a super fantastic blessing to come here every day,” he said. “Just to have gotten to do this and for me to have gotten to work with Kathe.
“She’s been doing this for 45 years, so I’ve been learning from her.”
It was the fourth straight sun-splashed meet for the teams, a change from a normal year. Swimming traditionally is a winter sport, but all the winter sports were moved to the end of the school year this year.
The swimmers and coaches were just happy to get a season.
“Bottom line, I’m just excited we got to have a season and have as many meets as we have,” McNutt said. “This year has been so hard for everybody. It’s nice to see the kids have an opportunity.
“It’s been about having the season as a normalcy and being able to compete.”
Tuesday was a nice part of that.
“Despite all that’s happened, I’m glad we got a chance to have a season,” Trendell said. “It’s fun to be able to be together and compete one last time.”
The season is extra short, so the swimmers haven’t necessarily seen the progression in their times they would in a normal year.
“I’m not PRing,” Cheal said. “I’m definitely happy with my times. I’m happy we’re doing this and getting a chance to swim.”
That continues next week with the district meets.
“I’m pretty jazzed about this and the fact that we have a district to go to,” Rasmussen said.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, district will be the final competition, though Rasmussen said there is talk about comparing the times from the various Class 5A district meets to create a virtual state championship.
Marshfield’s swimmers, meanwhile, will be competing next week for a chance to compete in the state meet the following weekend, also at Cottage Grove.
“For the circumstances, whatever we get (at district) will be good,” Trendell said.
In the final regular-season meet, the swimmers were able to choose their own events and several of the seniors claimed victories.
For the girls, Jones won the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, Cheal took the 100 freestyle and Matthews won the 50 freestyle.
For the boys, Kliewer won the 100 backstroke and Holt won the 100 breaststroke.
Other winners for the girls were Marshfield’s Kally Haynes in the 200 individual medley, Paige Kirchner in the backstroke and Nyssa Haynes in the breaststroke and North Bend’s Rebecca Witharm in the 500 freestyle.
Other boys winners were North Bend’s Mavrick Macalino in the 50 freestyle and butterfly and Finley Cheal in the 500 freestyle and Marshfield’s Aaron Hutchins in the individual medley and 100 freestyle and Trey Kirk in the 200 freestyle.
Results from the meet are included below, as well as results from the June 4 meet at Mingus Park, which also included Reedsport and Newport.
Marshfield vs. North Bend
June 8
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend, 2:04.26; 2. Marshfield, 2:06.74; 3. Marshfield B, 2:24.62.
200 Freestyle — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 2:09.12; 2. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 2:24.32; 3. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 2:31.15; 4. Ellie Delgado, Mar, 2:32.87; 5. Kendra Reed, NB, 2:35.96; 6. Sara Weatherly, Mar, 2:37.78.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Kally Haynes, Mar, 2:36.56; 2. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 2:42.83; 3. Maryam Qadir, NB, 3:13.69.
50 Freestyle — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 26.96; 2. Natalie Cheal, NB, 27.03; 3. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 27.48; 4. Paige Kirchner, Mar, 28.94; 5. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 29.71; 6. Charlise Stark, NB, 32.26; 7. Nyssa Haynes, Mar, 31.00; 8. Shannon Kleveland, Mar, 42.92.
100 Butterfly — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 1:03.70; 2. Ellie Delgado, Mar, 1:20.34.
100 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Cheal, NB, 59.24; 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 1:01.44; 3. Gillian Baxter, NB, 1:03.55; 4. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:07.94; 5. Kirra Cooley, Mar, 1:09.25; 6. Shannon Kleveland, Mar, 1:32.23.
500 Freestyle — 1. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 5:55.66; 2. Kally Haynes, Mar, 6:15.33; 3. Maryam Qadir, NB, 7:12.97.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend, 1:52.31; 2. Marshfield, 2:05.30; 3. North Bend B, 2:08.04; 4. Marshfield B, 2:19.02.
100 Backstroke — 1. Paige Kirchner, Mar, 1:15.00; 2. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 1:20.49; 3. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 1:22.20; 4. Kendra Reed, NB, 1:26.08.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Nyssa Haynes, Mar, 1:19.62; 2. Gillian Baxter, NB, 1:19.63; 3. Kirra Cooley, Mar, 1:26.32; 4. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 1:30.81; 5. Sara Weatherly, Mar, 1:34.16; 6. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:34.53; 7. Charlise Stark, NB, 1:35.37.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield, 4:20.55; 2. North Bend, 4:44.07.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend, 1:49.49; 2. Marshfield, 1:59.94; 3. North Bend B, 2:12.40.
200 Freestyle — 1. Trey Kirk, Mar, 2:08.75; 2. Trenton Parrott, NB, 2:15.27; 3. Tyler Hill, NB, 2:24.96; 4. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 2:28.01.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 2:21.08; 2. Marcus Kliewer, Mar, 2:30.54; 3. Madden Robertson, NB, 2:41.11; 4. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 2:51.32.
50 Freestyle — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 23.48; 2. Finley Cheal, NB, 24.07; 3. Zach Holt, NB, 24.87; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 26.10; 5. Tyler Hill, NB, 29.67; 6. Julian Hernandez, NB, 30.25; 7. Evan Hernandez, NB, 32.70; 8. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 32.75; 9. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 33.16; 10. Gabriel Dresser, Mar, 24.42; 11. Cody Perry, NB, 38.41; 12. Cael Church, Mar, 42.51.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 59.01; 2. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 1:05.89; 3. Ian Wakeling, NB, 1:09.59.
100 Freestyle — 1. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 57.30; 2. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 1:12.76; 3. Julian Hernandez, NB, 1:14.90; 4. Roman Fritz, NB, 1:16.35; 5. Evan Hernandez, NB, 1:20.83; 6. Aiden Wilson, NB, 1:20.83; 7. Gabriel Dresser, Mar, 1:20.94; 8. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 1:25.39; 9. Cody Perry, NB, 1:31.51.
500 Freestyle — 1. Finley Cheal, NB, 5:22.00; 2. Trey Kirk, Mar, 5:46.24; 3. Robbie Kliewer, Mar, 6:08.76; 4. Ian Wakeling, NB, 6:14.85; 5. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 7:00.95.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend, 1:47.28; 2. Marshfield, 2:00.11; 3. North Bend B, 2:00.21.
100 Backstroke — 1. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 1:08.48; 2. Trenton Parrott, NB, 1:11.52; 3. Madden Robertson, NB, 1:17.82; 4. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 1:21.46.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Zach Holt, NB, 1:07.43; 2. Jack Waddington, Mar, 1:15.25; 3. Roman Fritz, NB, 1:25.07; 4. Aiden Wilson, NB, 1:33.99; 5. Cael Church, Mar, 1:44.02.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield, 4:03.37; 2. Marshfield B, 4:35.67; 3. North Bend, 5:09.62.
June 4
At Mingus Park
GIRLS
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend, 2:04.90; 3. Marshfield, 2:08.94; 4. Marshfield B, 2:23.01; 5. North Bend B, 2:26.95.
200 Freestyle — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 2:04.94; 4. Paige Kirchner, Mar, 2:22.21; 5. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 2:22.24; 6. Abby Woodruff, NB, 2:36.05; 7. Sara Weatherly, Mar, 2:37.02.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Natalie Cheal, NB, 2:25.34; 2. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 2:35.12; 3. Sidney Trendell, Mar, 2:44.03; 4. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 2:44.42.
50 Freestyle — 1. Layla Bretz, New, 26.49; 2. Mira Matthews, Mar, 27.60; 4. Kirra Cooley, Mar, 30.56; 5. Nyssa Haynes, Mar, 30.80; 6. Kendar Reed, NB, 32.45; 8. Charlise Stark, NB, 33.05; 9. Shannon Kleveland, Mar, 40.23.
100 Butterfly — 1. Bella Jones, NB, 1:02.45; 2. Gillian Baxter, NB, 1:13.48; 4. Ellie Delgado, Mar, 1:19.84.
100 Freestyle — 1. Mira Matthews, Mar, 1:03.09; 2. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 1:09.33; 4. Kendra Reed, NB, 1:10.34; 5. Nyssa Haynes, Mar, 1:11.83; 6. Gesme Kramer, Ree, 1:12.31; 8. Charlise Stark, NB, 1:17.36; 9. Shannon Kleveland, Mar, 1:29.57.
500 Freestyle — 1. Clair Hurty, New, 5:45.76; 2. Rebecca Witharm, NB, 5:47.35; 4. Kally Haynes, Mar, 6:11.38; 5. Gillian Baxter, NB, 6:22.85; 6. Maryam Qadir, NB, 6:56.82; 7. Sara Weatherly, Mar, 7:05.34.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield, 2:06.10; 2. North Bend, 2:07.05.
100 Backstroke — 1. Layla Bretz, New, 1:08.11; 2. Natalie Cheal, NB, 1:09.59; 4. Kally Haynes, Mar, 1:12.96; 5. Paige Kirchner, Mar, 1:15.31; 6. Abby Woodruff, NB, 1:17.59; 7. Taylor Waddington, Mar, 1:18.06.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Sydney Trendell, Mar, 1:21.51; 2. Morgan Hoefs, NB, 1:25.12; 3. Isabelle Hale, Mar, 1:27.64; 4. Gesme Kramer, Ree, 1:33.53; 5. Maryam Qadir, NB, 1:40.57.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend, 4:03.65; 3. Marshfield, 4:12.63.
BOYS
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Bend, 1:51.78; 2. Marshfield, 1:56.94.
200 Freestyle — 1. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 2:05.63; 2. Trey Kirk, Mar, 2:06.35; 3. Madden Robertson, NB, 2:15.81; 4. Ian Wakeling, NB, 2:17.36.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Finley Cheal, NB, 2:09.57; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 2:26.07; 4. Trenton Parrott, NB, 2:33.34; 5. Jack Waddington, Mar, 2:34.28.
50 Freestyle — 1. Zach Holt, NB, 25.03; 2. Aidan Bright, Ree, 27.98; 3. Tyler Hill, NB, 29.09; 4. Julian Hernandez, NB, 29.29; 5. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 30.66; 6. Roman Fritz, NB, 32.35; 7. Carson Spurgeon, Ree, 32.70; 8. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 33.90; 9. Evan Hernandez, NB, 34.06; 10. Gabriel Dresser, Mar, 34.55; 11. Jacob Alvarez, Ree, 34.70; 12. Cody Perry, NB, 37.34; 13. Cael Church, Mar, 44.08.
100 Butterfly — 1. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 55.36; 3. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 1:05.81; 4. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 1:28.68.
100 Freestyle — 1. Ian Wakeling, NB, 1:00.92; 2. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 1:06.15; 3. Ismael Rodriguez, Mar, 1:11.25; 5. Gabriel Dresser, Mar, 1:18.52; 6. Evan Hernandez, NB, 1:20.12; 7. Aiden Wilson, NB, 1:22.19; 9. Jacob Calvert, Mar, 1:22.89; 10. Cody Perry, NB, 1:32.89; 11. Cael Church, Mar, 1:43.58.
500 Freestyle — 1. Trey Kirk, Mar, 5:50.46; 2. Markus Kliewer, Mar, 6:11.45; 3. Trenton Parrott, NB, 6:13.67; 4. Tyler Hill, NB, 6:33.97; 5. Trevor Robbins, Mar, 7:05.17.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Marshfield, 1:59.61; 2. North Bend, 2:02.21; 3. North Bend B, 2:13.47.
100 Backstroke — 1. Sam Postolewait, New, 1:00.04; 2. Mavrick Macalino, NB, 1:01.60; 3. Jack Waddington, Mar, 1:08.80; 4. Madden Robertson, NB, 1:16.47; 5. Jonas Batdorff, Mar, 1:22.32; 6. Carson Spurgeon, Ree, 1:35.04.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Zach Holt, NB, 1:06.39; 2. Finley Cheal, NB, 1:10.15; 3. Robert Kliewer, Mar, 1:11.93; 4. Aaron Hutchins, Mar, 1:14.25; 6. Aidan Bright, Ree, 1:21.20; 7. Roman Fritz, NB, 1:24.78; 8. Aidan Wilson, NB, 1:33.35.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Bend, 3:49.09; 2. Marshfield, 4:03.87; 3. Marshfield B, 4:36.69; 4. North Bend B, 5:28.46.