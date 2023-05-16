Marshfield needed to win both games of Friday’s doubleheader with visiting North Bend to take the Sky-Em League title away from the Bulldogs.
They found a way to win the first game 8-7 with a seventh-inning rally and outscored the Bulldogs 19-13 in the nightcap for the rivalry sweep and league title, which comes with the benefit of a bye directly into the Class 4A playoffs, where the Pirates will host a yet-to-be-determined foe.
North Bend will host a game in the play-in round, with a win also putting the Bulldogs into the final 16.
It is Marshfield’s first league title since 2015, when assistant coach Katelyn Rossback played for the Pirates. It also continues a trend that started in the fall.
“I’m so excited for these girls,” Marshfield coach Chelsea Burns said. “This is the first time in Marshfield history that the three major team sports (also including volleyball and basketball) have won the league title (the same school year).”
It almost didn’t happen.
North Bend led the first game 7-4 when the Pirates came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. They scored twice then, but were down to their final out in the seventh with nobody on base when the Bulldogs opened the door.
North Bend pitcher Sarah Shore hit two straight batters and Marshfield scored the tying run on a throwing error when the Bulldogs tried to pick off the lead runner.
Then Jocelyn Mulkey drove a single through the left side of the infield to bring in the winning run.
“I was more impressed with the first game,” Burns said. ‘That was a testament to their resilience.”
The nightcap included numerous miscues by both teams, with Marshfield again making the most of the opportunities to win, completing a season sweep of North Bend, which won its other nine league games.
“It was a great situation for both schools,” North Bend coach John Olson said of the final game determining the league title. “One school took advantage of the other school’s mistakes.
“Marshfield did what it had to do in all three games against us. Hats off to them.”
After North Bend scored a run in the first, Marshfield had two runs without a hit in its half of the inning, courtesy of two more hit batters by Shore.
Then in the second, the Pirates scored four runs with two outs when a dropped third strike on what would have been the final out kept the inning alive.
Marshfield led 6-2, but North Bend got three runs with two outs in the third to narrow the gap to one. After the Pirates plated two runs in their half of the third, North Bend went in front with five runs in the fourth, the biggest boost a three-run home run by Mckenzie Breakfield.
But Marshfield went in front for good with seven runs in their half, and only one hit, as North Bend’s generous pitching continued.
The Bulldogs had four walks and seven hit batters in the first game and nine walks and four more hit batters in the nightcap.
Not that there weren’t hitting highlights for the two teams, especially North Bend.
Laila Veloz blasted a pair of two-run home runs in the first game and drove in three more runs with a pair of singles in the second.
Shore had a triple and Emma Spalding a double and two runs. Breakfield had three hits in all, four RBIs and two runs and both Veloz and Rylee Samora, who had two hits, scored twice.
Gracie Peach had two hits, including a double, drove in three runs and scored four for the Pirates in the nightcap. Faith Hite and CeCe Cox didn’t have any hits, but Faith scored three times and Cox four.
Makenna Johnson had two hits and three RBIs, Tatum Montiel had two hits and drove in two runs, Natalie Jadin had two hits and two runs, Paige Macduff scored twice and Mulkey had two hits and an RBI and also pitched the final three innings in relief of Jayla Johnson.
In the first game, Macduff had two hits and three runs, Jadin scored twice and Mulkey had two RBIs for the Pirates.
Samora had two hits and two runs and Spalding scored twice for the Bulldogs.
The good news for North Bend is that despite the heartbreaking loss, the Bulldogs still have the postseason to look forward to.
“Now we get to see how the girls can bounce back for the playoffs,” Olson said. “They’ve bounced back from a poor start to the season (North Bend was 3-7 in the preseason). I’m confident they will bounce back.”
Marshfield will face Glide in a tuneup game on Wednesday, hoping to avenge a 6-3 loss to the Wildcats back on May 4.
Burns can’t wait to see how the Pirates do.
“I was really proud and impressed with their effort not giving up that first game,” she said. “And playing for each other — that’s something that we talked about.”