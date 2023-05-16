The Marshfield softball team

The Marshfield softball team poses for a team photo after winning the Sky-Em League title Friday at North Bend. Both Marshfield and North Bend qualified for postseason play.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Marshfield needed to win both games of Friday’s doubleheader with visiting North Bend to take the Sky-Em League title away from the Bulldogs.

They found a way to win the first game 8-7 with a seventh-inning rally and outscored the Bulldogs 19-13 in the nightcap for the rivalry sweep and league title, which comes with the benefit of a bye directly into the Class 4A playoffs, where the Pirates will host a yet-to-be-determined foe.

The Marshfield softball team celebrates

The Marshfield softball team celebrates after clinching the Sky-Em League title with a sweep over North Bend. Below, North Bend coach John Olson congratulates Mckenzie Breakfield after she hit a three-run home run Friday.
North Bend coach John Olson congratulates Mckenzie Breakfield

North Bend coach John Olson congratulates Mckenzie Breakfield after she hit a three-run home run Friday.
