COOS BAY — After a third straight heartbreaking finish in the Class 3A girls state tournament, Sutherlin’s Micah Wicks can’t wait to get back.
Wicks and the Bulldogs bounced back from a tough loss to Nyssa in the semifinals to top Oregon Episcopal 62-38 in the third-place game Saturday at Marshfield High School. With everybody back next year, Wicks can’t wait to see if the Bulldogs can finally finish on top.
“I’m proud of what we did and I look forward to what we can do next year,” said Wicks, who had another sensational game with 32 points Saturday. “Now all the freshmen have experience. They know what it takes, they know what it feels like to lose.
“We have unmatched motivation to come back.”
On Saturday, the Bulldogs showed how they could handle disappointment.
“I got second place twice,” Wicks said of Sutherlin’s runner-up finishes the past two years. “I thought that was hard. I didn’t know this would be harder.”
Sutherlin dominated from the start against the Aardvarks, who were the Cinderella story of the Class 3A playoffs after entering as the lowest seed and knocking off top-ranked Willamina to get to the tournament.
The Bulldogs led 16-4 after the first quarter and 26-13 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Ava Gill had 11 points for Sutherlin and Madison Wagner had seven points and six assists. Josie Vermillion added eight rebounds.
“I thought we communicated really well,” Wicks said. “We held our composure. That’s really good for a young team.”
The Bulldogs forced 28 turnovers in another strong defensive effort.
“That’s always been our suit,” Wicks said. “That’s what wins games.
“Hopefully that’s what wins championships. That’s what won Grotting the others.”
Sutherlin won four straight titles in Class 4A from 2014 to 2017 under coach Josh Grotting, but haven’t yet won one since dropping down to Class 3A.
Cayton Smith had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Aardvarks, who earned the first trophy by a girls team in school history.
Hollis Hale had 11 rebounds for OES.
Coach Brad Dawson said he was proud of his team.
“We took the toughest road to get here,” he said.
That included winning at De La Salle North Catholic, a tough place to play, in the Lewis & Clark League playoffs.
“Once we did that, we knew we were on a roll. We knew if we could get to state, we could win a game to get to Coos Bay.”
Both teams hope to do that again next year, with better results.