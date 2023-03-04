COOS BAY — For two games in the Class 3A state tournament, Sutherlin’s girls failed to make a field goal in the first quarter.

They finally got off to a good start offensively Saturday against Santiam Christian in the third-place game, outscoring the Eagles 15-5 in the first quarter, and then relied on their defense the rest of the way for a 46-31 win.



Email Newsletters