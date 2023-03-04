COOS BAY — For two games in the Class 3A state tournament, Sutherlin’s girls failed to make a field goal in the first quarter.
They finally got off to a good start offensively Saturday against Santiam Christian in the third-place game, outscoring the Eagles 15-5 in the first quarter, and then relied on their defense the rest of the way for a 46-31 win.
“Our defensive effort gave us momentum on offense to push the ball up the floor,” said Sutherlin star Micah Wicks.
The Bulldogs forced 27 Santiam Christian turnovers and held the Eagles to 26 percent shooting for the game.
Sutherlin wasn’t much better, at 29 percent, but was better than in an earlier win over Pleasant Hill and semifinal loss to Corbett.
And when the Bulldogs got their first basket in the first 30 seconds on a steal by Wicks and hoop by Ava Gill, coach Josh Grotting called a timeout so his team could celebrate the early success.
Wicks finished with 12 points, Addyson Clark 11 and Madison Wagner nine for Sutherlin.
Wicks said she was pleased with the Bulldogs’ defense, especially against Santiam Christian’s Tayla Yost.
She also was happy with her team’s effort after the Bulldogs had hoped to be playing in the championship game Saturday night.
“It’s hard to wake up and play for a trophy you didn’t want,” Wicks said. “We came out and we battled.
“It’s a wonderful way to finish the season.”
Wicks finished her career without the biggest prize — a state title. The Bulldogs fell to eventual champion Nyssa in the semifinals and finished third last year. They lost to Clatskanie in the concluding tournament for the shortened 2021 season and also lost to Clatskanie in the championship game her freshman season. In all, the Bulldogs lost eight times during her years on the team.
“It’s been a long four years,” Wicks said. “It’s been a lot of fun.
“I wouldn’t trade a state title for any of my teammates. It’s a wonderful group. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.”
Santiam Christian brought home the fifth-place trophy to wrap up a tournament that started with the Eagles coming back from a 17-0 deficit to beat league rival Amity in the quarterfinals Thursday.
For a while, it looked like they might have a similar comeback story Saturday.
Sutherlin led 25-13 at halftime before it had its own drought, as Santiam Christian pulled within 26-24 with 2 minutes to go in the third quarter before Sutherlin pulled away.
“They played their hearts out,” Santiam Christian coach Anthony Knox said.
“It’s the third game in a row. Sutherlin is a really good team. They are hard to match up with.”
Maddie Fields had 14 points to lead the Eagles Saturday and Yost added nine. The Eagles kept battling to the end, even as four of the team members fouled out.
“They are a wonderful group of girls,” Knox said.