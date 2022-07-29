BANDON — Caleb Surratt of Indian Trail, N.C., and Wenyi Ding of the People’s Republic of China will meet Saturday in the 36-hole final of the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes after an epic day of quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the resort.
Surratt knocked out defending champion Nick Dunlap of Tuscaloosa, Ala., in the semifinals with a 4 and 3 victory and Ding outlasted Eric Lee of Fullerton, Calif., in a match that extended 20 holes after all four quarterfinal matches reached at least the 18th hole for the first time in the tournament’s history.
Now Ding is one win from becoming the first male player from China to win a United States Golf Association championship, though he faces a stiff opponent in Surratt.
According to the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Surratt is ranked No. 19 and Ding No. 20.
Ding beat Lee with a par on the second extra hole after Lee rallied from two holes down by winning the 15th and 18th holes on the Bandon Dunes course. Lee three-putted from 30 feet and Ding made a 7-foot par putt to close out the match.
It was Lee’s second match of the day that went extra holes. In the quarterfinals, he needed 20 holes to beat Jeffrey Guan of Australia after letting a four-hole lead with four holes to go slip away. Lee rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole after Guan had evened the match with hole-winning birdies on the 16th and 17th holes sandwiched between winning pars on the 15th and 18th.
Ding, meanwhile, had to play great golf in his quarterfinal when he beat Luke Potter of Encinitas, Calif., 1-up. It was the first time Ding had been stretched as far as the 18th hole after easily winning his first three matches, and his par on the 18th to match Potter put away a match that saw both players shoot 5-under given the normal match-play concessions.
Surratt won his quarterfinal match 1-up over Preston Stout of Dallas, Texas, taking the lead for good with a birdie on the 16th hole and halving the final two holes.
Dunlap, meanwhile, needed 19 holes to beat Luke Clanton of Miami Lakes, Fla., winning with a 54=hole birdie on the first extra hole.
Dunlap’s chances of being the first player to win two years in a row since Tiger Woods in the early 1990s ended when he couldn’t rally against Surratt in the semifinals.
Surratt won two early holes and though Dunlap matched his birdies on the eighth and ninth holes, including reaching the green from a fairway bunker 250 yards away on the ninth, Dunlap gave up the 11th and 12th holes with double bogeys and couldn’t recover. Surratt only lost one hole the entire match, the par-5 13th, and won the 14th when Dunlap had a bogey, putting the match away with a par on the next hole.
The 36-hole match starts Saturday morning at 7:45 a.m., with the afternoon round at 1:15 p.m. following a lunch break. Golf Channel will provide live coverage from 3 to 5 p.m.