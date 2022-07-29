BANDON — Caleb Surratt of Indian Trail, N.C., and Wenyi Ding of the People’s Republic of China will meet Saturday in the 36-hole final of the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes after an epic day of quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the resort.

Surratt knocked out defending champion Nick Dunlap of Tuscaloosa, Ala., in the semifinals with a 4 and 3 victory and Ding outlasted Eric Lee of Fullerton, Calif., in a match that extended 20 holes after all four quarterfinal matches reached at least the 18th hole for the first time in the tournament’s history.

