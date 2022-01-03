The Sunset Conference basketball season opens Tuesday with an emotional game at Myrtle Point and rivalry contest in Coquille.
The league’s seven boys teams and six girls squads (Reedsport is not fielding a team this year) begin their quest for one of the league’s two guaranteed spots in the upcoming Class 2A playoffs.
The emotional game involves Myrtle Point’s girls, who are playing for the first time since a tragic car accident took the life of team member Makiah Gilkey.
The Bobcats host Waldport, and the team will honor Gilkey and her family during the evening.
All proceeds from the game will go to the newly created Makaia Gilkey Memorial Scholarship and community members are encouraged to “come out to support Makaia’s family and friends.”
For the first half of the Sunset Conference season, boys teams will play first, at 5:30 p.m., followed by the girls at 7.
The other games Tuesday include defending girls champion Bandon at Coquille and Gold Beach hosting Toledo.
Reedsport’s boys have a bye to open league play — each game date one team has a bye because of the odd number of schools in the league.
Bandon, which hasn’t lost a league game in two seasons, has the top preseason record for the girls at 11-1, with Myrtle Point 7-4, Coquille 4-2, Waldport 5-3, Gold Beach 5-6 and Toledo 2-7.
Bandon is the only boys team with a winning record in boys play heading into league play at 9-3. Toledo is 5-5, Waldport 5-7, Gold Beach, Coquille and Myrtle Point all 4-7 and Reedsport 2-4.