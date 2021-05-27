FLORENCE — Trenton Summers continued Marshfield’s tradition in the pole vault by winning the boys title in the Class 4A state meet at Florence, while Roxy Day nearly duplicated the feat the next day for the girls, finishing second.
Summers had a new best, clearing 14 feet, 10 inches as South Coast vaulters took five of the top seven spots. Jonathon Parks was fourth (13-6), with Siuslaw’s Kyle Hughes fifth (13-0) and Marshfield’s Jack Waddington and Siuslaw’s Camp Lacouture tying for sixth (12-6).
Day, meanwhile, cleared 9-9 to finish behind just winner Sydney Keller of Baker, who got over the bar at 10 feet. Marshfield’s Raegan Rhodes placed fifth, clearing 9-0.
Mira Matthews also had a runner-up finish for Marshfield’s girls, in the discus, though her throw of 119-8 was far behind winner Kaia Fisher of Hidden Valley, who had a heave of 166-10, the all-time state record for all classifications.
Matthews and Siuslaw’s Andrea Osbon placed in all three throwing events. Osbon was second behind Fisher (with another impressive winning effort of 45-9) in the shot put, with Matthews fourth. In the javelin, Osbon was sixth and Matthews seventh.
Siuslaw finished second to Hidden Valley in the team race. Brea Blankenship won the 800 for the Vikings and Gracie Freudenthal was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. The Vikings also were third in the 4x400 relay.
Marshfield’s Sam Grayson was sixth in the high jump and Aaron Hutchins eighth in the 400.
Siuslaw’s Sam Ulrich was second in the 800 and fourth in the 1,500, both won by Philomath’s Brody Bushnell.
Hidden Valley also won the boys team title.
There were two Class 4A state records set.
In addition to Fisher’s mark in the discus, Junction City’s Anika Thompson ran 9:46.88 to win the 3,000 in a new record (she also won the 1,500 in an impressive 4:39.87).
Class 4A
At Florence
BOYS
Team Scores: Hidden Valley 77, Newport 52, Henley 47, Philomath 46.5, Sisters 40. Also: Siuslaw 37.5, Marshfield 21.5.
Shot Put — 1. Colton McMaster, Astoria, 58-9 ¾. Also: 9. Avery Hart, Siuslaw, 42-0. Discus — 1. Colton McMaster, Astoria, 166-7. Javelin — 1. Tyler Manning, North Marion, 182-6. Also: 5. Skyler Loomis, Siuslaw, 150-0. High Jump — 1. Gabriel Burchfield, Hidden Valley, 6-2. Also: 6. Sam Grayson, Marshfield, 5-8. Long Jump — 1. Tristan Calkins, Sweet Home, 22-8. Also: 9. Jonathon Parks, Marshfield, 19-7. Triple Jump — 1. Eli Hayes, Henley, 43-3 ½. Pole Vault — 1. Trent Summers, Marshfield, 14-10. Also: 4. Jonathon Parks, Marshfield, 13-6; 5. Kyle Hughes, Siuslaw, 13-0; 6. Tie-Camp Lacouture, Siuslaw, and Jack Waddington, Marshfield, 12-6.
100 — 1. Ashton Williams, Cascade, 11.19. Also: 6. Hunter Petterson, Siuslaw, 11.59; 10. Elijah Blankenship, Siuslaw, 11.62. 200 — 1. Jeremiah Noga, Hidden Valley, 22.47. Also: 9. Elijah Blankenship, Siuslaw, 23.51. 400 — 1. Jeremiah Noga, Hidden Valley, 50.00. Also: 8. Aaron Hutchins, Marshfield, 54.28; 9. Jaxson Jensen, Siuslaw, 54.79. 800 — 1. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 1:59.17. Also: 2. Samuel Ulrich, Siuslaw, 2:00.65. 1,500 — 1. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 4:04.02. Also: 4. Samuel Ulrich, Siuslaw, 4:09.16; 9. Chad Hughes, Siuslaw, 4:13.70. 3,000 — 1. Ethan Hosang, Sisters, 8:44.39. Also: 7. Chad Hughes, Siuslaw, 9:10.65; 10. Kyle Hughes, Siuslaw, 9:45.48. 110 High Hurdles — 1. Gabriel Burchfield, Hidden Valley, 15.85. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Payton Cunningham, Newport, 40.85. Also: 8. Camp Lacouture, Siulsaw, 45.71. 4x100 Relay — 1. Mazama, 43.58. Also: 6. Siuslaw, 45.80; 13. Marshfield, 47.01. 4x400 Relay — 1. Philomath, 3:29.56. Also: 4. Siuslaw, 3:33.45.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Hidden Valley 82, Siuslaw 50, La Grande 47, Cascade 43, North Valley 45. Also: Marshfield 26.
Shot Put — 1. Kaiah Fisher, Hidden Valley, 45-9; 2. Andrea Osbon, Siuslaw, 40-1 ½; 4. Mira Matthews, Marshfield, 35-6. Discus — 1. Kaia Fisher, Hidden Valley, 166-10. Also: 2. Mira Matthews, Marshfield, 119-8; 4. Andrea Osbon, Siuslaw, 113-5. Javelin — 1. Kayden Kappas, Mazama, 138-10. Also: 6. Andrea Osbon, Siuslaw, 106-9; 7. Mira Matthews, Marshfield, 103-2. High Jump — 1. Emma Gates Cascade, 5-6. Long Jump — 1. DeShanae Norman, Gladstone, 18-3 ¾. Also: 12. Raegan Rhodes, Marshfield, 14-3; 13. Taylor Waddington, Marshfield, 13-4. Triple Jump — 1. Jaaden Steele, Hidden Valley, 37-10 ½. Pole Vault — 1. Sydney Keller, Baker, 10-0. Also: 2. Roxy Day, Marshfield, 9-9; 5. Raegan Rhodes, Marshfield, 9-0.
100 — 1. Jada Hurley, Hidden Valley, 12.23. Also: 13. Sheila Rojas, Marshfield, 13.64. 200 — 1. Jada Hurley, Hidden Valley, 25.45. Also: 12. Sheila Rojas, Marshfield, 28.09. 400 — 1. Jada Hurley, Hidden Valley, 59.70. 800 — 1. Brea Blankenship, Siuslaw, 2:24.36. Also: 9. Rylee Colton, Siulsaw, 2:40.68. 1,500 — 1. Anika Thompson, Junction City, 4:39.87. Also: 7. Brea Blankenship, Siuslaw, 5:09.54. 3,000 — 1. Anika Thompson, Junction City, 9:46.88. Also: 7. Rylee Colton, Siuslaw, 10:56.51. 100 High Hurdles — 1. DeShanae Norman, Gladstone, 15.21. Also: 2. Gracie Freudenthal, Siuslaw, 16.18. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Karlee Touey, North Valley, 45.03. Also: 3. Gracie Freudenthal, Siuslaw, 48.41. 4x100 Relay — 1. Hidden Valley, 50.82. Also: 12. Marshfield, 54.41. 4x400 Relay — 1. Cascade, 4:10.34. Also: 3. Siuslaw, 4:17.63.