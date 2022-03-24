Marshfield’s Trent Summers cleared 14 feet, 8 inches to win the pole vault with a big season-opening mark at the Coos Bay Icebreaker meet on Thursday.
Jonathon Parks, another Marshfield vaulter, got over the bar at 14 feet and also won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 4 ½ inches.
North Bend’s Jason Padgett was a double-winner, edging teammate John Efraimson in both the 100 and 200 with both posting impressive marks. Padget was timed in 11.67 in the 100 and 23.25 in the 200 while Efraimson’s times were 11.77 and 23.34.
Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver won the 1,500 in 4:19.02, while teammate Ismael Rodriguez won the 800 (2:06.04) and Marshfield’s Aaron Hutchins took the 400 (54.67). The Pirates also won both relays.
Drew Phillips won the triple jump (40-2 ¼) for North Bend.
In the girls portion of the meet, Marshfield’s Daphne Scriven won both the shot put (30-5) and discus (95-10). North Bend’s Kaylianna Mazzuchi won the javelin (99-7).
North Bend’s Abby Woodruff won the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, while Marshfield’s Keira Crawford won the long jump (4-10) and North Bend’s Roxy Day the triple jump (29-5 ¾). Sutherlin’s Paige Edmondson had the best mark among girls when she leaped 16-6 ½ to win the long jump.
Roseburg athletes won most of the running events, though North Bend’s Keia Morris took the 100 (13.87) and Sierra Bell the 300 hurdles (55.62). Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack won the 400 (1:03.65).
SIUSLAW ICEBREAKER: Bandon’s Ansen Converse had a strong winning time of 4:15.31 in the Siuslaw icebreaker, a meet with six schools held Thursday in Florence.
Hunter Angove cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault for Bandon and Myrtle Point had a pair of field events winners — Andreas Villanueva in the javelin (152-9) and Mason Detzler in the shot put (39-4 ½).
Siuslaw winners included Hunter Petterson in the 100 (11.88), James Smith in the 400 (57.01), Jacob Blankenship in the 800 (2:15.21), Kyle Hughes in the 3,000 (10:14.73) and Jonathan Rose in the discus (114-1).
Bandon’s Holly Hutton won the 800 (2:38.16) and teammate Analise Miller took the 400 (1:07.49). The Tigers also won the 4x400 relay.
Myrtle Point’s Maddi Reynolds won the 100 hurdles (20.19) and Grace Bradford won the triple jump (27-5) and the Bobcats won the 4x100 relay.
Siuslaw’s only girls win came in the best race of the day, when Rylee Colton won the 1,500 in 5:34.45, just ahead of Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson (5:34.49) and Bandon’s Aunika Miller (5:35.99).