Cory Stover rushes the questerback during his senior season at Marhfield High School. A sophomore playing at Oregon State University, Stover was received all-district academic honors.

Marshfield graduate Cory Stover earned Academic All-District honors for the recently completed football season.

The Oregon State sophomore appeared in 12 of the Beavers’ 13 games this year, finishing with four solo tackles and 12 assisted tackles. He also contributed to a sack, had one deflected pass and six quarterback hurries.



