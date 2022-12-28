Marshfield graduate Cory Stover earned Academic All-District honors for the recently completed football season.
The Oregon State sophomore appeared in 12 of the Beavers’ 13 games this year, finishing with four solo tackles and 12 assisted tackles. He also contributed to a sack, had one deflected pass and six quarterback hurries.
The outside linebacker is studying tourism, recreation and adventure leadership.
To be eligible for the honors, he had to have at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Other Oregon State players to receive the honors were Jack Colletto, Ben Gulbranson, Isaac Hodgins, Luke Loecker, James Rawls, Simon Sandberg and Riley Sharp.
Oregon State finished the season 10-3, including beating Florida 30-3 in the Las Vegas Bowl. Stover had one assisted tackle in the bowl win.
He is one of three South Coast players on the roster. Both Marshfield graduate Dom Montiel and North Bend graduate Jacob Ferenczi were honored multiple times by coach Jonathan Smith as scout team players of the week during the season.