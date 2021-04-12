Marshfield’s boys had a short stay in the Class 4A soccer showcase when top-seeded Stayton beat the Pirates 5-1 on Tuesday.
“We came out flat and Stayton came out fast,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said.
The Eagles scored their first goal in the sixth minute and added another a minute later.
Stayton added a third goal in the 26th minute and the fourth in the first minute of the second half.
“We finally found a little offense and drew a penalty in the 56th minute,” Jones said.
Jose Yanez-Torres was tripped up in the penalty box and converted the penalty kick.
Stayton added one more goal for the final margin.
“They were good, physical, fast and executed very well,” Jones said.
The Pirates were chosen as the No. 8 seed for the playoffs after having just one loss and tie in Sky-Em League play.
“I’m very pleased,” Jones said, adding “7-1-1 is an exceptional record.
“We were able to win matches convincingly, and while we will miss our two seniors, we will be down only two players in the fall.”
The season began long after it would in a regular year, but Marshfield practiced through the summer and fall and played a series of matches with North Bend to stay sharp for the actual season.
Now Jones is looking forward to a regular season in the fall of 2021.
“The spring season puts us in a great position going into next fall,” he said. “We just need to keep working.
“The junior class has stepped up and taken on the leadership we need and we had our sophomore and freshman class really contribute out there. We are in a good spot.”
NORTH BEND 1, CRESWELL 0: The Bulldogs finished their season on a winning note Monday, beating visiting Creswell on a penalty kick by Drew Phillips in the second half.
“Drew had probably his best game of the season,” North Bend coach Dustin Hood said. “Daylen Brown has been a rock for us all season as our defensive anchor — I’m really pleased with him holding down that position.”
The Bulldogs finished the season 5-5.
“In some ways, it has been a tough season with the starts and stops we have gone through since we started knocking the ball around in June,” Hood said. “The guys have been good, though, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to play.
“I’m glad the seniors were able to compete in games during their senior years, even if it looked different than past seasons.
“We had a lot of guys step up — from the top to the bottom of the lineup — as we dealt with injuries and other issues. I am proud of the way the team fought hard and competed until the last whistle in every contest.”
GIRLS
NORTH BEND 1, NORTH VALLEY 0: The Bulldogs finished their season with a win as Brooklyn Garrigus scored the only goal in the game.
“It was a great season with everything considered,” North Bend coach Tony Picatti said. “The girls played a very competitive schedule and they definitely improved.
“We lose a lot of experience for next year but we have a good group to build the future with. We will have a solid group of seniors and juniors that hopefully fill the shoes of the seniors they are replacing.”
North Bend finished the year with a 7-2-1 record.
“I think the girls showed a lot of commitment this year,” Picatti said. “They definitely had to endure the unknown if a season was even going to happen.
“We are very grateful for the school and athletic department that made the season possible. We look forward to a more normal season in the upcoming fall.”
eyball team swept visiting Bandon Tuesday in a sunny match on the Red Devils’ makeshift court on a tennis court in the city park.
The Red Devils won 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 during a match that also included recognizing the seniors for both teams — Drew Wilson, Ellie Ekelund and Emily Cortez for Coquille and Baylee George, Bella Erenfeld and Kennedy Turner for the Tigers.
“We enjoyed the sunshine and there was little wind, which is always nice outdoors,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said.
Wilson had 10 assists, two kills and a block and Ekelund had 16 digs and kill and an ace for Coquille. Hailey Combie added six kills, four digs and two stuff blocks; Gabby McCrorey had four kills and an ace; and Jessica Gisholt had four aces and four digs.
A pair of former Bandon runners had big marks at the Hayward Premier track and field meet, which christened the remodeled University of Oregon track complex.
Sailor Hutton knocked 45 seconds off her personal best, placing 15th in the invitational 5,000 meters with her time of 16 minutes and 30.25 seconds.
Josh Snyder, meanwhile, broke Portland State University’s 39-year-old school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing ninth in 9:07.69. The previous record of 9:09.54 by Ben Plumb in 1982.
Snyder also improved his previous best by 45 seconds, and his time would have won three of the past six Big Sky championships, which could bode well for later in the season.
Meanwhile, Hunter Hutton, Sailor’s twin brother, competing in the Northwest Distance Jamboree at Lane Community College, nearly met the NCAA Division II provisional standard for the 1,500 meters when he finished in a personal best 3:51.06.
Hunter came in fourth in the race and was the top finisher who was not part of a Division I school or a post-collegian. It is the 18th-best mark in Division II this year.
North Bend graduate Chelsea Howard, competing for Oregon State University, was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 ¼ inches, and also placed ninth in the 100 meters in 12.55 seconds.
Coos Bay Speedway opens its oval track season this weekend, 50 years after plans for the racing complex, orinally called Ken Kal Raceway, were announced for the first time.
Saturday’s dirt track opener is part of a weekend doubleheader that includes drag racing Sunday, an event to make up for one rained out March 28.
Saturday’s racing on the oval dirt track includes the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Sportsman Late Models, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and the Junior Stingers.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30 p.m.
General admission is $10, while senior citizens and students ages 7 to 17 get in for $8. Children 6 and under get in free and a family pass good for two adults and up to three students is $25.
On Sunday, the gates open at 10 a.m. and time trials start at 10 a.m., with bracket racing starting at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $50 for drivers and the entry fee is $12 for spectators (free for kids 6 and under).
Next weekend will follow the same schedule, with racing on the oval dirt track Saturday, April 17, and drag racing on Sunday, April 18.
For a full schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
This weekend marks the start of the fifth season for Coos Bay Speedway as a NASCAR track. The season will include 25 dates on the oval track.
Defending track champions include Brody Montgomery for the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Ken Fox for Street Stocks, Trace Fugate for Sportsman Late Models, Isaac Stere for Hornets, Brad Hicks for Mini Outlaws and Grifff Smith for Junior Stingers.
Though Winged Sprints are not a paying division at the speedway, the ISCS Sprint Car Tour will make three stops at the speedway this season and the schedule also includes the annual Winged Sprint Car Battle at the Bay.
Bandon Crossings will host the annual Bandon By the Sea Two-Person Best Ball tournament on Saturday, April 24.
The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.