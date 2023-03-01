The Class 3A state tournament begins Thursday at Marshfield and North Bend high schools, with the top teams in the state headed to the area for the three-day event.
The girls quarterfinals are Thursday at North Bend while the boys are at Marshfield.
The boys consolation games Friday morning are at North Bend and all the rest of the games are at Marshfield.
Marshfield’s girls also host a Class 4A playoff game Friday, which will alter somewhat when the semifinals are scheduled.
All the home teams won in the boys playoffs Saturday, most by wide margins.
Top-ranked Westside Christian beat Sisters 62-43 and will meet No. 8 Pleasant Hill at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Billies beat Burns 70-27.
The 3:15 p.m. game features No. 4 Banks against No. 5 Oregon Episcopal. The Braves beat St. Mary’s 61-41 and OES topped Santiam Christian 66-51.
The 6:30 p.m. game should be the best of the first day, with No. 3 Dayton against No. 6 Cascade Christian (they are ranked second and third in the coaches poll behind De La Salle North Catholic). Dayton beat Umatillia 58-36 and the defending champion Challengers crushed Amity 85-36.
The final game of the first day, at 8:15, features No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic against No. 7 Creswell. The Knights beat Harrisburg 80-26 and Creswell beat Riverdale 68-16.
Two schools have both their boys and girls teams in the tournament — Banks and Pleasant Hill.
Meanwhile, three of the girls teams weren’t even in Class 3A last year.
The first game at North Bend at 1:30 p.m. Thursday features two of them.
Top-ranked Banks meets No. 9 Lakeview in a matchup of a team that dropped down from Class 4A and a squad that moved up from Class 2A.
Banks held off a tough challenge from Burns to win 45-37 and Lakeview easily beat host De La Salle North Catholic 58-43 to get to the Bay Area.
The other Class 3A newcomer will be either Corbett, which played for the Class 4A title last winter, or Coquille, which moved up from Class 2A. They played Monday night after press time.
The winner of that game plays at 6:30 p.m. against defending champion Nyssa, which beat Westside Christian 65-48.
The 3:15 p.m. game features No. 4 Amity and No. 5 Santiam Christian, the top two teams from the PacWest Conference.
Amity won the two regular-season meetings and Santiam Christian won the league playoff game for the PacWest top seed to the playoffs.
Amity beat Valley Catholic 49-21 and Santiam Christian came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat Vale 46-42.
The final quarterfinal game at 8:15 p.m. features No. 2 Sutherlin against No. 7 Pleasant Hill. Sutherlin beat Jefferson 52-36 and Pleasant Hill pounded Riverdale 59-36.
Tickets for the tournament are $10 for adults and $6 for students for each two-game session through the weekend and can be purchased digitally through HomeTown Ticketing on the OSAA website (www.osaa.org) or the OSAA mobile app.
