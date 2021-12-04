Editor’s Note: This story is a portion of a story written by Jerry Ulmer for the OSAAtoday platform of the Oregon School Activities Association. To see the entire story or read more about high school sports, visit www.osaa.org.
At 25, Siuslaw's Sam Johnson became one of the youngest football coaches – if not the youngest – ever to win an Oregon state championship when the Vikings beat South Umpqua 14-9 in the Class 3A final Saturday.
But football state titles certainly are nothing new to Johnson's extended family.
His uncle, Marty Johnson, coached Sheldon to three big-school titles (2002, 2007, 2009). Another uncle, Lane Johnson, assisted on title teams at Glencoe (1994) and Sheldon (2002, 2007, 2009) before coaching Sheldon to the championship in 2012.
His cousin, Jordan Johnson, was the quarterback for Sheldon title teams in 2007 and 2009.
His grandfather, John Johnson, played for Marshfield's championship team in 1954 before going on to become the Pirates' coach from 1979 to 1987, later assisting on their 1992 state title team.
Sam was the ballboy for four Sheldon championship teams and Siuslaw's last title team in 2006. Winning a championship at Siuslaw, where he and his brother John played for the state runner-up team in 2011, was about as good as it gets for Sam.
“Super appreciative of it all, and very thankful to be a part of it,” said Sam, who took over as coach after the Vikings finished 0-8 in 2018 and led them to a 12-0 record this season. “Lucky to have it happen in Year 3 with such amazing kids. I was very blessed with a good group of kids. The state championship is not on me. I lucked into this.”
Sam's father, Andy, is an assistant on the Siuslaw staff. Sam's cousin, Nick Johnson – the son of Rocky, who is the older brother of Marty, Lane and Andy – is the Vikings' defensive coordinator.
“Our big Johnson family group chat on text has been going crazy,” Sam said. “A lot of pictures.”
Sam's brother, Will, will be a freshman running back at Siuslaw next year. He has been a ballboy for the Vikings for the past three years.
“He's a stud. Holy smokes,” Sam said of Will. “He's bigger than John and I are right now. So the older brothers picking on the younger brother doesn't really work anymore.
“The next four years should be fun. We viewed him as part of the team for the last three years, but for me and my dad and my cousin to be able to coach him is going to be pretty awesome.”
Chip off the block
Considering his bloodlines, maybe it shouldn't be too surprising how Coquille senior running back Gunner Yates ran all over Kennedy in the Class 2A final Saturday.
The 6-0, 185-pound Yates, who ran for a finals record 388 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-28 win, is the son of former Coquille star running back Griff Yates, a three-time NAIA All-American at Southern Oregon in the late 1990s.
Gunner's brothers, Sye and Caiden, also were standout running backs and linebackers at Coquille. Caiden was the conference player of the year for the Red Devils in 2018 and 2019, setting school records that were broken by Gunner.
“They all know how to run the ball pretty darn good,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “Gunner is kind of the combination of those guys. He's got the physicality and the speed, and the football smarts. He can read a field. He's just got abilities you can't coach.”
Yates put up staggering numbers this season. In nine games, he rushed for 2,203 yards and 34 touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per carry and 244.8 yards per game.
“A good chunk of the games, he only played in one half,” Thomason said.
Thomason said Yates is the fastest player he has coached in his 13 seasons at Coquille. Yates has been hand-timed in the 4.5-second range for 40 yards, according to the coach.
“The thing about him is he doesn't lose speed when he cuts,” Thomason said. “He cuts at full speed. So everything he's doing is at full speed, and then if he gets out in the open, he's just got that extra gear.”
Yates plans to play in college, but has not decided on where. Oregon State has offered him a preferred walk-on opportunity.
“There are a lot of schools that have been looking into him,” Thomason said. “Of course, SOU would love to have another Yates down there.”
Montiel makes his mark
Marshfield's Dom Montiel made sure to leave a lasting impression in leading the Pirates (15-0) past Marist Catholic 49-34 in the 4A final for the team's first championship since 1992.
The senior quarterback completed 28 of 44 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns with one interception and ran for 121 yards and one score on 17 carries, setting career highs in passing and rushing yards.
The performance pushed Montiel further up the state's all-time lists.
He finished the season with 50 touchdown passes, tying for No. 4 on the single-season list with West Linn's Tim Tawa (2015). The top three seasons belong to Wilsonville's Nathan Overholt (59 in 2018), Beaverton's Taylor Barton (56 in 1997) and Tawa (55 in 2016).
His season passing total of 3,667 yards moved him into No. 10 all-time, edging past Scappoose's Derek Anderson (3,608 in 2000).
Montiel's 86 career touchdown passes puts him at No. 10. His 6,823 career passing yards is 16th.