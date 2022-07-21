Oregon officiating associations saw a slight uptick in registrations in 2021-22 as they remain hopeful of recouping the losses from the previous, COVID-plagued year.

The state had 3,023 registered officials last year, an increase of 471 from 2020-21 but still down 446 from where the number stood before the pandemic in 2019-20.

