The spring sports season for high schools in Oregon started Monday, and some of the area’s squads in baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track and field get right into the action this week.
Marshfield’s baseball team was scheduled to play its first contest on opening day, visiting Newport on Monday (results were not available). The Pirates also visit Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday and have a doubleheader at Mazama in Klamath Falls on Saturday.
Also on Monday, Reedsport was scheduled to host Coquille, with the Brave hosting Oakland on Tuesday and having a home doubleheader with North Douglas on Saturday.
Coquille was scheduled to visit Toledo on Wednesday and host Siuslaw on Friday. The Red Devils are the first South Coast team to open league play, with a doubleheader at South Umpqua next Thursday — each team in the Far West League has a doubleheader against each other team, nine in all because St. Mary’s doesn’t have a baseball or softball program.
Myrtle Point also had a game scheduled Monday, at North Douglas, with a game Thursday at Riddle and a doubleheader against Bonanza at home on Saturday.
North Bend opens the baseball season at home Tuesday against South Umpqua and also is at Newport on Friday and hosts Bandon on Monday.
That will also be Bandon’s third game, with the Tigers hosting Creswell on Tuesday and visiting Glide on Thursday.
Gold Beach is at Rogue River on Tuesday and at Prospect for a doubleheader Friday.
All baseball and softball contests are subject to the weather.
In softball, several of the schedules match the baseball teams.
Reedsport was scheduled to face Coquille on Monday and hosts Oakland on Tuesday.
Coquille also was scheduled to visit Toledo on Wednesday and host Siuslaw on Friday. After a final nonleague game at Waldport on Monday, the Red Devils host South Umpqua for their league opening doubleheader next Thursday.
North Bend hosts South Umpqua on Tuesday, visits Newport on Friday and hosts Bandon on Monday and Brookings-Harbor next Tuesday.
Bandon’s softball team also hosts Creswell on Tuesday and Glide on Thursday.
Marshfield, with several players who were part of the basketball team that placed fifth at the state tournament Saturday, opens the season Wednesday at home against Brookings-Harbor and host Mazama for a doubleheader Saturday.
Myrtle Point’s softball team visits Riddle on Thursday and hosts Glendale for a doubleheader Saturday.
Gold Beach is at Rogue River on Tuesday and hosts Lowell on Saturday.
The first big track meet of the season is Thursday, when Reedsport hosts its icebreaker meet, an event that also includes Bandon, Coquille, Gold Beach, Myrtle Point, Pacific and Powers.
Marshfield’s track team opens the season March 21 with the MHS Icebreaker, which also includes Bandon, Pacific and Myrtle Point.
North Bend’s first competition will be the Siuslaw Icebreaker on March 23, an event that also includes Coquille, Myrtle Point and Pacific, along with the host Vikings.
Marshfield’s boys golf team opened the season Monday in the Marshfield Invitational at Bandon Trails, one of the courses at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
The Pirates also play in the Dutcher Freeze tournament hosted by North Valley on Tuesday.
North Bend’s first boys tournament is another event hosted by Marshfield, March 27 at Coos Golf Club.
Bandon’s boys host a match play tournament March 23 at Bandon Dunes.
Marshfield’s girls open the season in Tuesday’s Dutcher Freeze tournament, while North Bend is in a tournament Tuesday at Florence Golf Links.
Bandon’s girls open their season March 23 in the Bandon Crossings Stroke Play, an event also including North Bend.
Marshfield and North Bend are the only South Coast schools with tennis teams.
Marshfield’s boys open the season March 20 against Philomath and North Bend faces the Warriors on March 23.
North Bend’s and Marshfield’s girls open the season Thursday at home against Junction City.