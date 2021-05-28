COOS BAY — A visit by the Beast Jet Car on Saturday and dwarf cars and micos highlight two days of racing on the oval dirt track at Coos Bay Speedway this weekend.
The Beast Jet Car will show off its powerful engine Saturday night when it burns down another vehicle.
“It’s a sight to see in the dark of night with flames shooting through and out everywhere,” speedway officials said.
Meanwhile, the dwarf cars and micros race both days, along with local racers in most of the regular classes.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. for Saturday’s event, with racing starting at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s event is an afternoon affair, with the grandstands opening at 1 p.m. and racing starting at 2 p.m.
General admission each day is $12 for adults and $10 for students ages 7 to 17 and senior citizens. Children 6 and under get in for free and a family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.
Event classes for the oval track include the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers that feature local and regional drivers, as well as the Dwarf Cars Pro and PMSA 600cc Winged Micros.
The speedway has been busy in recent weeks, especially the dirt track.
On May 8, winners included Brody Montgomery for America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Ryan Emry for Sportsman Late Models, Ken Fox for Street Stocks, Anthony Brinster for Mini Outlaws, Seth Christian for Hornets and Camden Robustelli for Winged Sprints.
On the first Wednesday Night Throwdown of the season, on May 19, winners were Montgomery for America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Steve Dubisar in his season debut for Street Stocks, Bid Van Loon for Hornets, Alex Butler for Junior Stingers and K.C. Scott for IMCA Sportmod.
And on May 22, the winners were Braden Fugate for America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Tahlan Rogers for Sportsman Late Models, Graig Osborne for Street Stocks, Christian for Mini Oulaws, Jett Nelson for Hornets, Griff Smith for Junior Stingers and Mark Minter for OTRO Hard Tops.
For more information about the speedway schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.