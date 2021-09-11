Coos Bay Speedway hosts its NASCAR Championship Night on the oval speedway Saturday night.
The speedway will crown its champions in the different divisions during the night.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.
Heading into the final night, the tightest race is the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, where Brody Montgomery had 1,214 points, Braden Fugate 1,206 and Wayne Butler 1,172.
Also close is the Street Stocks division, where Seth Christian has 1,108 points and Ken Fox 1,090.
Ryan Emry has a comfortable lead in the Sportsman Late Models division with 982 points. Tahlan Rogers is next with 858. Scott Beaudoin is further in front in the Mini Outlaws division with 946 points. Matthew Emry has 782. In the Hornets division, Seth Christian has 860 points and Lily Metzgus is next with 734.