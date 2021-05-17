COOS BAY — Coos Bay Speedway will host its first midweek event of the season Wednesday, when the oval dirt track hosts an event called Wednesday Night Throwdown.
It’s the first of four dates with that title this season — the others are
The divisions racing Wednesday include the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Hornets, Junior Stingers and IMCA Sportmod.
Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students age 7 to 17. Children 6 and under get in free and a family pass form two adults and up to three students is $25.
The gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7.
The winged sprints made their first appearance at the speedway on May 8, when Camden Robustelli of Medford won the main event ahead of fellow Medford racer Johnny Burke and Shane Forte of Junction City.
Familiar names won most of the other divisions.
Brody Montgomery won the heat race and main event in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models class, with Braden Fugate second.
Ryan Emry took the heat race and main event in the Sportsman Late Models division, with Josh Kralicek second.
Anthony Brinster won the big Mini Outlaws division, beating out 10 other drivers, including runner-up Jeff Thurman.
Brinster and Seth Christian won the heat races.
Christian won the Hornets class, the only division with more drivers that night, followed by Dylan Boyer. Christian and Steven Parker won the heat races.
For more information about upcoming events at the speedway, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
May 8
America’s Mattress Super Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 3. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 4. Mike Taylor, Reedsport.
Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Braden Fugate; 3. Wayne Butler; 4. Mike Taylor.
Sportsman Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 2. Josh Kralicek; 3. John Crabtree, Gold Beach; 4. Tahlan Rogers, Albany.
Main Event: 1. Ryan Emry; 2. Josh Kralicek; 3. Tahlan Rogers; 4. John Crabtree; 5. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Sam Talon, Arago; 3. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 4. Dave Siewell, North Bend; 5. Richard Clink, Eugene; 6. Ken Fox, North Bend; 7. Sam Taylor; 8. Dan Briesacher, Florence.
Main Event: 1. Ken Fox; 2. Richard Clink; 3. Leroy Rockwell; 4. Dave Siewell; 5. Sam Talon; 6. Sam Taylor; 7. Seth Christian.
Mini Outlaws —
Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 3. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 4. Mike Beaudoin, Portland; 5. Bid Van Loon, Winston; 6. Jim Van Loon.
Heat Race 2: 1. Anthony Brinster; 2. Tristen Davidson; 3. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 4. Nicole Emry, Corvallis; 5. Kaycee Crook.
Main Event: 1. Anthony Brinster; 2. Jeff Thurman; 3. Seth Christian; 4. Tristen Davidson; 5. Scott Beaudoin; 6. Bid Van Loon; 7. Mike Beaudoin; 8. Nicole Emry; 9. Kaycee Crook; 10. Jim Van Loon; 11. Matthew Emry.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 3. Dylan Boyer, Coos Bay; 4. Austin Beaudoin, Portland; 5. Taylor Harper, Washougal, Wash.; 6. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay; 7. Diana Dove, Bend.
Heat Race 2: 1. Steven Parker, Florence; 2. Kris Parker, Florence; 3. George Wheeler, Florence; 4. Madilynn Hardy Ashley, Jasper; 5. Jonathan Cardwell, Dayton; 6. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Dylan Boyer; 3. Isaac Stere; 4. Austin Beaudoin; 5. George Wheeler; 6. Alexis Baker; 7. Jamie Daniels; 8. Taylor Harper; 9. Madilynn Hardy Ashley; 10. Steven Parker; 11. Jonathan Cardwell; 12. Kris Parker; 13. Diana Dove.
Winged Sprints —
Heat Race 1: 1. Tyler Mead, Winston; 2. Kinzer Cox, Cottage Grove; 3. Camden Robustelli, Medford; 4. Brett McGhie, Snohomish, Wash.; 5. RJ McGahney, Grants Pass; 6. David Button, Siletz.
Heat Race 2: 1. Shane Forte, Junction City; 2. Dave Marble, Shady Cove; 3. Jordi Meese, Graham, Wash.; 4. Carly Holmes, Jacksonville; 5. Enrique Jaime, Medford; 6. Tim Minter, Cottage Grove.
Heat Race 3: 1. Johnny Burke, Medford; 2. Patrick Desbiens, Roseburg; 3. Brody Sim, Albany; 4. Morgan Burks, Tenmile; 5. Steven Snawder, Roseburg.
Main Event: 1. 1. Camden Robustelli; 2. Johnny Burke; 3. Shane Forte; 4. Carly Holmes; 5. Brody Sim; 6. Kinzer Cox; 7. Brett McGhie; 8. Jordi Meese; 9. RJ McGahney; 10. Patrick Desbiens; 11. Morgan Burks; 12. Tyrell Mead; 13. Dave Marble; 14. Tim Minter; 15. Enrique Jaime; 16. David Button; 17. Steven Snawder.