Coos Bay Speedway hosts a pair of big events on the dirt oval in the coming week.
First up is the annual eve of Destruction, complete with fireworks show, on Saturday night, July 10.
The event includes local racing in most of the regular racing divisions, but the big highlights are the fireworks show at the end of the night and the appearance of American Dare Devil Mr. Dizzy, who will perform a variety of tricks, including jumping cars, the suicide stack, walking on fire and exploding cars.
The gates open at 4 p.m., with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for senior citizens and students ages 7 to 17 and free for kids 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three kids is $45.
That event is followed two days later, on Monday, July 12, by the annual visit of Western Sprint Tour Speedweek.
In addition to racing in the winged sprint division, local racers in the Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Junior Stingers will compete.
The grandstands open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.
General admission is $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and students ages 7 to 17 and free for kids 6 and under. A family pass is $45.
Recent results for the dirt oval are included below.
Next weekend, the drag racers are back at the speedway for one of their biggest weekends of the season, the annual Wally Weekend with Wally statues on the line.
Both Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials at 11 a.m. and racing starting at 1 p.m. Racers will be competing for Wallys in the Super Pro, Sportsman, Motorcycle and Junior Dragster divisions.
Admission each day is $12, with children 6 and under getting in for free.
Wednesday Night Throwdown
June 16
America’s Mattress Super Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Chuck Bracelin, Coos Bay; 3. Thor Kristensen, Bandon; 4. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 5. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 6. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 7. Garrett Smith, Springfield.
Main Event: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Brody Montgomery; 3. Wayne Butler; 4. Hannah Robison; 5. Chuck Bracelin; 6. Thor Kristensen; 7. Garret Smith.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race 1: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 4. Seth Christian, Roseburg.
Heat Race 2: 1. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 2. Graig Osborne, Creswell; 3. Sam Taylor; 4. Mark Minter, Roseburg.
Main Event: 1. Graig Osborne; 2. Steve Dubisar; 3. Dyllan Siewell; 4. Ken Fox; 5. Charlie Withers; 6. Sam Taylor; 7. Seth Christian; 8. Mark Minter; 9. Sam Talon, Arago.
Hornets —
Heat Race: 1. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 2. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 3. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 4. Tyson Reiber, Coos Bay; 5. Tracy Baker, Coos Bay; 6. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 7. Seth Christian, Roseburg.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Dan Briesacher; 3. Isaac Stere; 4. Lily Metzgus; 5. Tyson Reiber; 6. Alexis Baker; 7. Tracy Baker.
Junior Stingers —
Heat Race 1: 1. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 5. Haden Smith, Winston.
Heat Race 2: 1. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley, Jasper; 2. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 3. Max Haga, Coquille; 4. Timothy Smith, Winston.
Main Event: 1. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. Tucker Dubisar; 5. Tanner Dubisar; 6. Max Haga; 7. Haden Smith; 8. Timothy Smith; 9. DJ Nelson.
IMCA Modified —
Heat Race: 1. Jon Debenetti, Rogue River; 2. Ryan Baker, Coquille; 3. Tom Elam, Powers; 4. Tim Meltibarger, Oregon.
Main Event: 1. Ryan Baker; 2. Tom Elam; 3. Tim Meltibarger; 4. Jon Debenedetti.
ISCS Winged Sprint Cars
June 19
America’s Mattress Super Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 4. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 5. Garret Smith, Springfield; 6. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point.
Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Preston Luckman; 3. Braden Fugate; 4. Wayne Butler; 5. Garret Smith; 6. Hannah Robison.
Sportsman Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Josh Kralicek; 2. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 3. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 4. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 5. Brad Dubisar, Cottage Grove; 6. Jim Crabtree, Bandon.
Main Event: 1. Ryan Emry; 2. Dustin Hitner; 3. Tahlan Rogers; 4. Josh Kralicek; 5. Jim Crabtree; 6. Brad Dubisar.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Troy Chamberlain, Junction City; 4. Wayne Clink, Eugene; 5. Eric Freeman, Portland.
Heat Race 2: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 3. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 4. Myshkin Ferguson, Dexter.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Ken Fox; 3. Toby McIntyre; 4. Leroy Rockwell; 5. Troy Chamberlain; 6. Eric Freeman; 7. Wayne Clink; 8. Myshkin Ferguson; 9. Steve Dubisar.
Mini Outlaws —
Heat Race: 1. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 2. Jason Kellam, Coos Bay; 3. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 4. Mike Beaudoin, Portland; 5. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 6. Nicole Emry, Corvallis; 7. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay; 8. Jonathan Cardwell, Dayton; 9. Tristen Davidson.
Main Event: 1. Jason Kellam; 2. Jeff Thurman; 3. Tristen Davidson; 4. Mike Beaudoin; 5. Jamie Daniels; 6. Nicole Emry; 7. Jonathan Cardwell; 8. Scott Beaudoin; 9. Matthew Emry.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Kris Parker, Florence; 3. Dan Beaudoin; 4. Dusty Shingleton, Florence; 5. Lori Fuller, Medford; 6. Scott Gorman, Phoenix, Ariz.; 7. Jonathan Cardwell, Dayton.
Heat Race 2: 1. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 2. Alyssa Johnson, Coquille; 3. Dylan Boyer, Coos Bay; 4. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 5. Pam Beaudoin, Portland; 6. Jim Van Loon; 7. Jayden Miller, Winston.
Main Event: 1. Kris Parker; 2. Dan Beaudoin; 3. Dylan Boyer; 4. Seth Christian; 5. Alyssa Johnson; 6. Alexis Baker; 7. Jim Van Loon; 8. Pam Beaudoin; 9. Mike Reynolds, Cottage Grove; 10. Dusty Shingleton; 11. Lori Fuller; 12. Jonathan Cardwell; 13. Dan Briesacher; 14. Scott Gorman.
Junior Stingers —
Heat Race 1: 1. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 3. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Hailee Tilton, North Bend; 5. Jordan Wheeler, Florence.
Heat Race 2: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 3. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 4. Taylor Fuller, Medford.
Heat Race 3: 1. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 2. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 3. Max Haga, Coquille; 4. Riley Rockwell, Florence; 5. Dylan Wheeler, Florence.
Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. Eli Luckman; 5. DJ Nelson; 6. Heather Burton; 7. Tanner Dubisar; 8. Tucker Dubisar; 9. Max Haga; 10. Taylor Fuller; 11. Hailee Tilton.
B Feature: 1. Max Haga; 2. Taylor Fuller; 3. Hailee Tilton.
105.9 The Legend Night
June 26
America’s Mattress Super Late Models —
Heat Race 1: 1. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 3. Garrett Smith, Springfield; 4. Mike Taylor, Reedsport; 5. Kyle Adams, Dexter.
Heat Race 2: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Richard Wallace, Gold Beach; 4. Jason Johnson, Gresham.
Main Event: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Preston Luckman; 3. Brody Montgomery; 4. Wayne Butler; 5. Richard Wallace; 6. Jason Johnson; 7. Mike Taylor; 8. Garret Smith; 9. Kyle Adams.
Sportsman Late Models —
Heat Race 1: 1. Mike Desilva, Springfield; 2. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 3. Josh Kralicek, Coos Bay; 4. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay.
Heat Race 2: 1. Daniel Ray, Springfield; 2. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 3. Roger Bell, Marcola; 4. Mike Lavery, Waldport; 5. Jacob Emery, Corvallis.
Main Event: 1. Daniel Ray; 2. Tahlan Rogers; 3. Ryan Emry; 4. Mike Lavery; 5. Roger Bell; 6. Josh Kralicek; 7. Mike Desilva.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 3. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 4. Loren McIntyre, Coos Bay; 5. Joseph Wilson, Coquille; 6. Steve Dubisar, Coquille.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Loren McIntyre; 4. Leroy Rockwell; 5. Joseph Wilson.
Mini Outlaws —
Heat Race: 1. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 2. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 3. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 4. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay.
Main Event: 1. Scott Beaudoin; 2. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 3. Matthew Emry; 4. Jamie Daniels; 5. Nicole Emry, Corvallis.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Dylan Boyer, Coos Bay; 3. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 4. Jim Van Loon; 5. Pam Beaudoin, Portland; 6. Brittany Scott, Gold Beach.
Heat Race 2: 1. Kevin Rockwell, Florence; 2. Steven Parker, Florence; 3. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 4. Lori Fuller, Medford; 5. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove.
Heat Race 3: 1. Kris Parker, Florence; 2. Dan Beudoin, Washougal, Wash.; 3. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 4. Mike Reynolds, Cottage Grove; 5. Jayden Miller, Winston; 6. Kevin Hilgendorf, Cottage Grove.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Kevin HIlgendorf; 3. Keivn Rockwell; 4. Dylan Boyer; 5. Brittany Scott; 6. Alexis Baker; 7. Lily Metzgus; 8. Jim Van Loon; 9. Lori Fuller; 10. Jayden Miller; 11. Dan Beaudoin; 12. Dan Briesacher; 13. Kris Parker; 14. Mike Reynolds; 15. Isaac Stere.
Junior Stingers —
Heat Race 1: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Jordan Wheeler, Florence; 4. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 5. Taylor Fuller, Medford; 6. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 7. Haileigh Crosier, Roseburg.
Heat Race 2: 1. Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 3. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 4. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 5. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 6. Max Haga, Coquille.
Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Cameron Metzgus; 3. Alex Butler; 4. Drake Vincent; 5. Heather Burton; 6. Tallon Dubisar; 7. Jordan Wheeler; 8. Tanner Dubisar; 9. Eli Luckman; 10. Taylor Fuller; 11. Haileigh Crosier; 12. Tucker Dubisar.
Modified Sunday Gambler
June 27
America’s Mattress Super Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Richard Wallace, Gold Beach; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Garret Smith, Springfield; 4. Jason Johnson, Gresham; 5. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 6. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 7. Mike Taylor, Reedsport; 8. James Hall, Medford.
Main Event: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Wayne Butler; 3. Jason Johnson; 4. Brody Montgomery; 5. Mike Taylor; 6. Richard Wallace; 7. Garret Smith; 8. James Hall.
Sportsman Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 2. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 3. Mike Lavery, Waldport; 4. Roger Bell, Marcola; 5. Josh Kralicek; 6. Ryan Emry, Corvallis.
Main Event: 1. Tahlan Rogers; 2. Ryan Emry; 3. Dustin Hitner; 4. Mike Lavery; 5. Roger Bell; 6. Josh Kralicek.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Taunton Swaim, Dexter; 3. Ken Fox, North Bend; 4. Mike Swaim, Dexter.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Ken Fox; 3. Taunton Swaim; 4. Mike Swaim.
Mini Outlaws —
Heat Race: 1. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 2. Dan Beaudoin, Washougal, Wash.; 3. Nicole Emry, Corvallis; 4. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Scott Beaudoin; 3. Dan Beaudoin; 4. Jamie Daniels.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. Dan Beaudoin, Washougal, Wash.; 2. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 3. Jayden Miller, Winston; 4. Dylan Boyer, Coos Bay; 5. Alyssa Johnson, Coquille.
Heat Race 2: 1. Kris Parker, Florence; 2. Brittany Scott, Gold Beach; 3. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 4. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 5. Kein Rockwell.
Main Event: 1. Kris Parker; 2. Seth Christian; 3. Lily Metzgus; 4. Jayden Miller; 5. Lori Fuller.
Junior Stingers —
Heat Race 1: 1. Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 3. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Haileigh Crosier, Rosebug; 5. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille.
Heat Race 2: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley, Jasper; 4. Taylor Fuller, Medford.
Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley; 5. Alex Butler; 6. Tanner Dubisar; 7. Haileigh Crosier; 8. Tucker Dubisar.
IMCA Sportmod —
Heat Race: 1. Matt Sanders, Brookings; 2. Daniel Ray, Springfield; 3. Travis Pruitt, Molalla; 4. Josh Kralicek, Coos Bay; 5. Mike Lavery, Waldport; 6. Roger Bell, Marcola.
Main Event: 1. Matt Sanders; 2. Daniel Ray; 3. Travis Pruitt; 4. Josh Kralicek; 5. Mike Lavery; 6. Roger Bell.
IMCA Modified —
Heat Race: 1. Matt Sanders, Brookings; 2. Ryan Baker, Coquille; 3. Jake Mayden, Springfield; 4. Ricky Ashley, Thurston; 5. Andy Freeman, Central Point; 6. Tom Elam, Powers.
Main Event: 1. Matt Sanders; 2. Jake Mayden; 3. Ricky Ashley; 4. Tom Elam; 5. Travis Pruitt, Molalla; 6. Andy Freeman; 7. Ryan Baker.