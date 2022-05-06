On one hand, Marist Catholic’s 5-4, eight-inning win over host Marshfield on Tuesday in a Sky-Em League baseball game was a heartbreaking loss for the Pirates. But the contest also showed how far Marshfield has come since the Spartans swept the Pirates in a doubleheader early in the league season.
The last few innings were a roller-coaster of momentum shifts as the Pirates went from down 2-1 to up 4-2, only to see Marist Catholic tie the game with two runs in the top of the seventh and win it with another in the eighth.
Still, the sixth-inning rally to take the lead against the Spartans, who are unbeaten in league play, was big for the Pirates.
“I hope it showed what they are capable of doing and how far they have come,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said.
The Spartans had stymied Marshfield’s offense most of the game, aside from a first-inning run by DJ Daugherty on a two-out error.
The Pirates were trailing 2-1 and down to their final six outs when they surged. Daugherty had a sharp single to right, Drake Rogers put down a perfect bunt and beat it out for a base hit and Dom Montiel hit a looper that landed just fair in right field to load the bases. Cobin Bouska gave the Pirates the lead with a sharp two-run single past Marist Catholic’s first baseman and Luke Parry added another run with a sacrifice fly to right.
That put Marshfield three outs from a win and in great shape given how well Montiel was pitching and getting key outs to stop Marist Catholic scoring threats.
But the Spartans came up with big hits of their own in the top of the seventh, including a two-run single by Cooper Mullens to tie the game.
The Pirates appeared in great shape to win again in the bottom of the seventh when Joe Herbert and Wyatt Peck hit back-to-back singles against Carter Greene to open the inning. But Daugherty’s attempted sacrifice bunt got to Greene too quickly and he was able to throw Herbert out at third base for the first out. Rogers then smashed a ball that held up just long enough for Marist Catholic’s right fielder to catch it, and his throw to second base got there before Peck was able to get back to the bag for an inning-ending double play.
That was the case most of the night on hard-hit balls by the Pirates.
“They were all in the spots we were hitting,” Peck said.
The Spartans got the winning run without a hit in the eighth, starting with a lead-off walk, followed by a dropped third strike that allowed a second runner to reach base. A misplayed bunt loaded the bases and Conner Chase hit a sacrifice fly to center to score the game-winner.
Greene set the Pirates down in order in the bottom of the eighth to clinch the win.
Despite the loss, Peck said he was happy with the Pirates’ effort.
“I’m happy with our performance,” he said. “Some things we could have done better, but I’m happy with how we played.”
In particular, he said, he was the team’s emotion level.
“We have a big problem keeping our energy,” he said. “This week we kept our energy up.”
That included the players in the field and those in the dugout, Peck said, adding that a good energy level is vital.
“It keeps everybody more focused, which keeps the game fun,” he said. “When we’re having fun, we play better.”
Both teams finished with nine hits. Daugherty, Montiel and Herbert each had two for the Pirates, but earlier doubles by both Montiel and Herbert failed to result in runs.
Montiel and Rogers combined for three strikeouts on the mound.
“Dom pitched really well,” Floyd Montiel said. “Kudos to Marist.
“I thought we were going to pull it off. Today just wasn’t the day.”
The good news for Marshfield is the Pirates are still in a strong spot in the league standings.
The Spartans improved to 8-0, while Junction City is 8-2 (both losses coming to Marshfield) and the Pirates are 7-3. Marist Catholic and Junction City face off three times this week — a single game Wednesday and a doubleheader Friday. If the Spartans take at least two of those three games, Marshfield can secure second place with doubleheader sweeps over Elmira on Friday and Siuslaw next week. The Pirates are at Junction City on Tuesday and hold the tiebreaker over the Tigers by virtue of winning the first two games between the teams.
“We’re in good shape for second place,” Floyd Montiel said. “Hopefully we’re going to host a play-in game.”