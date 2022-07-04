The South Coos American Legion baseball team continued a recent trend of splitting doubleheaders by doing just that in a pair of league twin bills.
On Saturday, the Nooks split with Siuslaw, losing the opener 11-8 before Colton Seiwell pitched a two-hit shutout in the nightcap, a 9-0 win for South Coos.
On Tuesday, South Coos split two games with the visiting Ole Athletics of Eugene, losing the opener 6-4 and winning the nightcap 7-6. Cobin Bouska drove in the winning run on a bases-loaded hit in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Nooks.
South Coos, now 4-6 in league play, is home against Brookings and Newport on Saturday and Brookings and North Douglas on Sunday in nonleague games. The Nooks visit North Coos on Tuesday, Roseburg on Thursday and Siuslaw on Saturday.
South Coos is home for its final two league doubleheaders, on July 12 against Roseburg Pepsi and July 15 against North Coos. The Nooks also have a nonleague twin bill July 17 at North Douglas.