The South Coos American Legion baseball team is off to a strong start to the season, with doubleheader sweeps over both the Grants Pass Miners and North Coos to open the summer schedule.
The Nooks beat the Miners 12-6 and 17-4 on Sunday to open the season.
In the opener, Drake Rogers, Wyatt Peck and Luke Parry all scored two runs for South Coos. Rogers had three hits and Dom Montiel, Luke Parry, Cobin Bouska and Joe Herbert all had two hits. Bouska and Parry each had doubles. The team had 15 hits.
The offensive surge continued in the nightcap.
Rogers and Peck had three runs each.
Peck had three hits, while Rogers, Montiel, Parry and Henry Rankin had two hits each.
Landon Croff had a triple and Parry and Herbert each hit a double. The team had 16 hits in all.
Against North Coos at Clyde Allen Field, the Nooks won 15-2 and 5-1.
In the opener, Rogers had two hits and three runs and Peck had a hit and three runs. Montiel had three hits, including a double, and two runs and Rankin also had two runs.
In the nightcap, South Coos won with pitching, and production in the bottom part of the lineup.
Herbert, batting in the nine spot, had two hits and two runs. Rankin and Ryder Easton also scored runs.
The Nooks got four runs in the sixth inning, which started with a single by Montiel and also included singles by Rankin and Herbert, sandwiched around Easton reaching by error. Rogers walked and Peck reached on an error.
North Coos got its run in the first when Sam Mickelson singled and eventually scored after singles by Hunter Wheeling.
Parry combined with Montiel and Rogers to stymie North Coos most of the game. The team’s only hits after the first inning were seventh-inning singles by JB Noel and Carter Brock. North Coos batters struck out nine times.
Croff and Parry pitched in the first game for South Coos, when North Coos got its runs in the second inning. Jason Garcia and David Roberts had singles around Nick Williams reaching on an error. Garcia and Williams scored the two runs.
North Coos earlier split a pair of doubleheaders, against North Eugene and Brookings.
Against the Bruins, the Waterfront lost 4-3 and won 11-7.
In the win, Beau Erickson had three runs, while Cooper Peters had three hits and two runs and Wheeling had two runs. Peters also had three hits and five RBIs in the win. Garcia had two hits, including a two-run single.
Against North Eugene, the Waterfront lost 10-7, when the Highlanders got all 10 runs in the third inning, and won 4-3.
In the win, Wheeling, Garcia and Peters combined for the victory on the mound. North Coos took the lead in the fifth when Peters and Garcia reached by walk and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Chaney and a double by Williams.
In the loss, Bridger Holmes had three hits, including a double, and scored two runs with two RBIs. Wheeling, Garcia and Jalen Riddle all had two hits and a run.
South Coos has players from Marshfield, Bandon, Coquille and Siuslaw. North Coos draws its roster from North Bend, Reedsport and Siuslaw.
South Coos Schedule
July 2 vs. Brookings and North Bend
July 6 vs. Doc Randall’s (2), 3 p.m.
July 9 @ Newport
July 12 vs. Roseburg Pepsi (2), 3 p.m.
July 15 vs. North Coos (2), 3 p.m.
July 18 vs. Grants Pass Miners (2), noon
July 19 @ Doc Randall’s (2), 5 p.m.
July 21 @ Newport
July 24 @ Roseburg Pepsi (2), 5 p.m.
North Coos Schedule
July 2 vs. Brookings and South Coos
July 7 @ Roseburg Pepsi (2), 5 p.m.
July 9 vs. Brookings (2), 3 p.m.
July 10 @ North Douglas (2), 1 p.m.
July 11 vs. Doc Randall’s (2), 1 p.m.
July 14 vs. Roseburg Pepsi (2), 3 p.m.
July 15 @ South Coos (2), 3 p.m.
July 17 @ Brookings