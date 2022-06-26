The South Coos American Legion baseball team is off to a mixed start to its season, with a number of doubleheader splits early in the summer.
The squad, which plays its home games at Marshfield High School, includes players from Marshfield, Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point.
The Nooks split with the new league member Eugene, falling 11-1 and winning 4-2 and was swept by league foe Roseburg Pepsi 7-0 and 18-13.
The other three doubleheaders for South Coos so far have been splits, including a 9-0 win and 11-8 loss to Three Rivers of Florence, a 6-4 win and 9-5 loss to the Grants Pass Miners and a 5-4 win and 7-6 loss to Dr. Randols of Roseburg.
The squad includes Marshfield players Cobin Bouska, Landon Croff, Luke Parry, Joe Herbert, Ryder Easton, Max James, Riley Murphy, Gannon Frost, Jonny Calvert, Kris Campbell, Bridger Olson and Brayden Gunn; Dean Tucker, Gage Martinez and Canyon Luckman of Coquille; Jake Sproul of Myrtle Point and Colton Siewell and Danny Cabrera of Bandon.
Upcoming Schedule:
June 28 vs. Eugene (doubleheader)
June 30 at Brookings
July 2 vs. Newport and Brookings
July 3 vs. Brookings and North Douglas
July 5 at North Coos
July 7 at Roseburg Loggers
July 9 at Three Rivers
July 12 vs. Roseburg Pepsi
July 15 vs. North Coos
July 17 at North Douglas