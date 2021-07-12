South Coast Babe Ruth is gearing up for a big several weeks that includes hosting a state tournament, sending a couple of teams to regional tournaments and hosting a regional for the first time.
First up will be the Southern Oregon State Championships for the 13- to 15-year-old age group July 16 and 17 at Clyde Allen Field in North Bend.
South Coast will be hosting South Douglas County, with games at 6 p.m. on July 16 and noon on July 17. Both teams qualify for the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Kelso, Wash., the week of July 26-31. The winner of the regional allows to the Babe Ruth World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Meanwhile, South Coast Babe Ruth hosts the Pacific Northwest Regional in the 14-year-old prep division at Clyde Allen Field starting July 27. The eight teams, including host South Coast, will be placed into two four-team pools.
The first three days of the tournament, games will be played at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals on Friday, July 30, with games at noon and 3 p.m.
Championship Saturday starts at 9 a.m. on July 31, with the winner advancing to the Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa, Iowa.
South Coast Babe Ruth also has an all-star team in the 13-year-old prep division, which will advance to the regional tournament in Bellingham, Wash., the week of July 25-31.