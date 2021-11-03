Coquille, Bandon and Myrtle Point all will open the football playoffs at home this week, while Powers has reached the semifinals in the first-ever six-man football playoffs after winning its opener at home over the weekend.
Coquille and Bandon are seeded fourth and sixth, respectively, in the Class 2A playoffs after finishing second and third behind Lakeview in the special district.
Coquille opens against Monroe, which placed fourth in its district. Bandon will host Oakland in a rematch of a game Friday night won by the Oakers.
In Class 1A, Myrtle Point hosts Enterprise after winning its division in the special district. Gold Beach, which finished second in the division, will be on the road at Dufur.
Powers, meanwhile, will meet the combined Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler squad in a battle of the only unbeaten six-man teams at Prineville on Saturday, the winner facing Alsea or Triangle Lake for the championship.
RED DEVILS WIN: Coquille finished the regular season with a 46-13 win at Sheridan in a nonleague game Friday.
The Red Devils take a 7-1 record into the playoffs, the lone setback a forfeit loss to Lakeview at the start of a three-week school shutdown as Coquille dealt with an extensive COVID-19 issue.
“It was a good tune-up for the playoffs and good to get a road trip as well,” Coquille coach David Thomason said.
Gunner Yates rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns (81, 27 and 13 yards) and went over 1,100 yards for the season despite the Red Devils only playing five games on the field. In three of those games, Yates only played in the first half.
Brock Willis had two rushing touchdowns and Hayden Gederos one and the Red Devils shut out Sheridan in the first half before sitting out the final two quarters.
“The defense was awesome coming up with big stops all night,” Thomason said. “Even the reserves who played the whole second half played well.”
As the No. 4 seed, Coquille would get a second home game with a win this week, facing either Knappa or Jefferson.
“Now it’s time to get to work,” Thomason said. “The playoffs are coming to Coquille again and we will be ready.”
OAKERS EDGE BANDON: The Tigers went on the road in a hastily scheduled game and came up short against Oakland 18-7 on Friday night.
Bandon has three losses, but all relatively close against tough foes. The Tigers fell to Bandon 40-38 the previous Friday and lost to Lakeview 26-20 back in September.
Oakland also has three losses on the season, including at Coquille in the season opener and a two-point setback to Toledo that cost Oakland the title in its special district.
BOBCATS WIN AGAIN: Myrtle Point finished the regular season with an overpowering 54-14 win over Camas Valley on Thursday.
The Bobcats enter the playoffs on a six-game win streak (one by forfeit) and have just two losses, at Waldport in the season opener and to Lost River. Those teams are seeded fifth and fourth, respectively, in the eight-man playoffs.
Myrtle Point has scored at least 42 points in six of its wins this season and had the offense rolling again against the Hornets.
Logan Backman had six touchdown passes in the win, including three to Andreas Villanueva. The others went to Howard Blanton, Jacob Koser and, the final one, to the Bobcats’ lone senior Daniel Tolman on his senior night. It was Tolman’s first career touchdown.
“Camas Valley did a good job moving the football, especially on their tight end screen plays, but they had trouble getting the ball in the end zone,” Myrtle Point coach Ryan Miller said.
Billy Reynolds keyed Myrtle Point’s rushing attack with 106 yards on 11 carries. Blanton had a key blocked punt to set up Myrtle Point’s third touchdown.
POWERS TOPS JOSEPH: The young Powers squad used stifling defense to beat Joseph 14-0 in the six-man quarterfinals Saturday.
“Defensively, we put together a really good plan,” Powers coach Kayne Pedrick said. “Holding a playoff team to 82 total yards is no small feat. We were able to force some turnovers that are always a big deal.”
The defense also provided the Cruisers with the only points in the first half when Charles Shorb tackled Jesse Larison in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter.
Powers got its other two scores on 5-yard touchdown runs by quarterback René Sears.
“We didn’t score many points but we moved the ball very well,” Pedrick said. “We struggled in the mud at either end zone.”
Alex Mahmoud rushed for 178 yards for the Cruisers and Sears added 75 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Mahmoud and Lane Jones had interceptions for Powers.
Michael Pedrick was a force in the middle for the Powers defense and had a sack and shared another tackle for loss with a teammate.
Powers remained perfect despite a young squad with seven of the team’s 11 players being freshmen.
“Boy it was a tough game,” Kayne Pedrick said. “Joseph has some really good athletes.”
The Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler team Powers will face is both bigger, with 20 total players, and older, with only one being a freshman and four being seniors.
But Joseph also had 20 players and four seniors, though the Eagles also had six freshmen.
“All in all, our bunch keeps surprising other teams,” Pedrick said.