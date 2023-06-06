Reedsport and Bandon both won their first games at home in the Class 2A-1A playoffs, but each came up short on the road in the quarterfinals.
The Brave, seeded fifth for the playoffs, edged Culver 7-6 on Wednesday. But on Friday, Blanchet Catholic rolled past Reedsport 21-1 in Salem.
Bandon, meanwhile, opened the playoffs with a pitching gem in a 2-0 win over Regis, another private school from the Salem area. The No. 7 Tigers’ run ended, though, when No. 2 seed Umpqua Valley Christian beat Bandon 11-5 in Roseburg to advance to the semifinals.
Gold Beach won its first game in the playoffs, 9-4, before losing to St. Pauln16-0 in the second round.
Myrtle Point, the fourth South Coast team in the playoffs, suffered a tough 2-0 loss in the first round at home to Lost River.
Ultimately, top-ranked Kennedy blanked Blanchet Catholic 10-0 in the final after Blanchet Catholic beat UVC 9-1.
In Class 3A, Cascade Christian was denied the triple crown of winning the football, basketball and baseball titles when Banks topped the Challengers 3-0 in the championship game. South Umpqua and Brookings-Harbor of the Far West League also reached the semifinals, with Cascade Christian beating the Bruins 11-1 and Banks topped South Umpqua 5-1.
In Class 4A, Scappoose pounded Pendleton 12-2 in the final, scoring four runs in the fifth inning and seven in the sixth to erase an earlier 2-0 deficit.
In Class 5A, Thurston beat West Albany 2-1 on a walk-off, inside-the-park home run by Grady Saunders in the eighth inning.
In Class 6A, West Linn blanked Jesuit 2-0 for its second straight championship.
Marshfield’s run in the Class 4A playoffs ended when the Pirates fell to Astoria 14-4 at home in a first-round game.
The Pirates had won the Sky-Em League title, but came up short against the Fishermen, who then lost to The Dalles 18-2 in the second round Friday.
The Dalles went on to blank Henley 16-0 for the state title.
In the Class 2A-1A playoffs, both Reedsport and Myrtle Point lost on the road in the first round.
The combined Union/Cove squad edged the Brave 13-12 and Myrtle Point was blanked by Glendale 10-0. Both those schools lost in the second round.
Grant Union blanked Weston-McEwen 10-0 in the championship game.
In Class 3A, Burns edged Scio 1-0 in a 12-inning marathon in the championship game to complete an unbeaten season. The only run came home on a throwing error.
In Class 5A, Dallas edged Lebanon 6-5 in eight innings for the title.
And in Class 6A, Oregon City was arguably the toughest-luck loser of the bunch, falling 1-0 to Sheldon, which had zero hits in the game.
Oregon City’s Lily Riley took a perfect game into the seventh inning, but hit Brooke Peterson with one out. She scored on an error and an interference call after a sacrifice bunt by Meara Sain.