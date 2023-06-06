Reedsport and Bandon both won their first games at home in the Class 2A-1A playoffs, but each came up short on the road in the quarterfinals.

The Brave, seeded fifth for the playoffs, edged Culver 7-6 on Wednesday. But on Friday, Blanchet Catholic rolled past Reedsport 21-1 in Salem.

Email Newsletters