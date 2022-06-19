North Bend had four programs finish in the top 10 for Class 5A in the Oregon School Activities Association’s Academic All-State program.
North Bend’s softball team was fifth with a 3.72 combined grade-point average. The other top-10 programs were boys golf sixth (3.63), band seventh (3.53) and choir fifth (3.49).
Marshfield had a pair of teams finish sixth in Class 4A — boys golf (3.52) and band (3.33).
Bandon had a single team place in the top 10, the boys golf team that was eighth in Class 3A-2A-1A (3.48).
The only South Coast team to win a title was Siuslaw, which finished first in girls golf for Class 4A-3A-2A-1A with a 3.89 GPA. Siuslaw’s other top-10 programs were girls track and field fourth (3.75, softball sixth (3.52), band fourth (3.41) and choir fourth (3.17).
Other South Coast programs with at least 3.0 GPAs, listed by school, were:
Bandon: Baseball (3.14), Softball (3.4).
Marshfield: Baseball (3.08), Softball (3.33), Boys Track & Field (3.25), Girls Track & Field (3.45), Girls Tennis (3.45), Girls Golf (3.51), Speech (3.23).
North Bend: Baseball (3.4), Boys Track & Field (3.35), Girls Track & Field (3.53), Boys Tennis (3.4), Girls Tennis (3.55), Girls Golf (3.26), Solo Music (3.59).
Siuslaw: Baseball (3.0), Softball (3.29).