The South Coast Mutiny softball team won the Silver bracket in a recent tournament, bouncing back from two losses the opening day to win both games the second day of the event.
The team includes Marshfield players Kaylie Bynum, Tatum Montiel, Mia Schaefer, Jocelyn Mulkey, Sophie Rhodes, Faith Hite, Gwyn Button and Makenna Johnson; McKenzie Breakfield of North Bend; and Ashley Hennessey and Abby Riggs of Siuslaw High School in Florence. The squad plays in the 16-and-under age group.
During the tournament in Newberg, Montiel had a big weekend with three singles, three doubles and three home runs in 10 total at-bats. She also drove in 11 runs during the four games.
Johnson had three singles and a double, drove in four runs and also had a great weekend at shortstop.
“She’s a phenomenal athlete who works her tail off and I’m glad she can play summer ball this season after having ACL surgery at the beginning of last summer,” said Chelsea Burns, the team’s coach.
Montiel and Mulkey pitched two games each. Breakfield was the catcher all weekend.
The team had two more tournaments scheduled, one this past weekend (results were not available) and one this coming weekend.
“I really love coaching this group of girls,” Burns said. “For me, playing summer ball is important for the development of softball skills for these girls as well as providing an opportunity to build team chemistry.”
She said the tournament showed the team’s resilience.
“After a rough start Saturday, it was great to see them come back with two wins on Sunday,” Burns said. “The big difference was our at-bats. Defense was fairly solid all around, especially since we played some girls at new positions.”