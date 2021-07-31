NORTH BEND — After a rough start, the host South Coast Lumberjacks had a successful run in the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regionals for the 14-year-old age group.
Following a 21-3 loss to the Brewster Farmers in the opening game last Tuesday, South Coast beat the Centerfield Mudcats 13-9 and The Dalles 6-5 to finish second in the National Division and reach the elimination round in the tournament.
There, South Coast lost to eventual champion Sandy 13-2. But the squad’s coaches were happy with how the squad did.
“I think they did fantastic,” said Franklin Curry, one of the coaches. “We pulled together kids from around the area. It’s difficult putting together kids from different areas.”
He was especially pleased with how the Lumberjacks bounced back after the first game, which they led 3-1 through three innings before Brewster took over.
“I think we competed well,” Curley said. “We had a few things not go our way and didn’t get the bats going at the right time. Overall, we’re proud of the kids.”
In the opening game, Mathias Wilson and Luke Wheeling had back-to-back singles to open the first inning for South Coast and eventually scored. In the third inning, Aryan Wright had a single and later scored on a single by Joel Sissel.
But things started going downhill in the fourth when Brewster scored six runs, all with two outs. The Farmers added three runs in the fifth and then 11 in the sixth, when the first nine batters reached base.
Wyatt Egbert had four runs for the Farmers and Brayden Meyer scored three.
Wilson had three hits for South Coast, including a pair of bunt singles.
The Lumberjacks bounced back in their second outing. Wilson, Wheeling and Maximus Reynolds all scored two runs in the win over the Mudcats. Wheeling and Aryan Wright each hit doubles.
Against The Dalles, South Coast got its winning run in the seventh inning. Wheeling and Ryder Easton had back-to-back singles to start the inning and Wheeling eventually scored.
But needing a win against Sandy to advance to the final day of the tournament, six runs in the first inning and five in the second and never recovered.
Wilson scored both runs for the Lumberjacks in the final loss, singling and scoring on a single by Easton in the first inning and walking and eventually coming home on a wild pitch in the third. Sissel had a double for the Lumberjacks.
Fisher Winchester had a single and double, two runs and three RBIs for Sandy. Matthew Koskedera had three hits and two runs and three other teammates also scored two runs.
Despite that loss, the coaches were encouraging to the players in their final meeting.
“As a coaching staff, we told them we’re happy and looking forward to watching them as they progress into their highs school careers,” Curley said.
The coaches also hope to see the players in a Babe Ruth regional again next summer.
Just getting to the elimination round was a solid accomplishment for the group.
“These kids didn’t play a single game last year,” noted North Bend High School coach Brad Horning, recalling last summer, which was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And since the players come from multiple communities, they didn’t have a lot of time to get together before the tournament, playing a couple of scrimmages against the South Coast 13- to 15-year-old all-stars.
“It’s always nice when the two teams that beat them are playing for the championship,” Curley noted.