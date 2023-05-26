Three South Coast golfers were runners-up in their respective state tournaments last week and Bandon’s boys also earned a team trophy in the Class 3A-2A-1A event.
North Bend’s Owen Bascom finished second in the Class 4A state tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis, one shot behind Ontario’s Tyce Helmick.
Bascom, a sophomore, led after shooting a 1-under par 71 on the opening day Monday and followed up with a 73 on Tuesday to finish at even par. Helmick, a senior, seized the medalist honors by making six birdies in his final eight holes.
Marshfield’s Oscar Day finished one shot out of 10th place, tying for 11th with rounds of 78 and 81.
North Bend was sixth and Marshfield seventh in the final team standings. Baker won the title with a two-day total of 613. The Dalles took the final trophy, fourth place, at 685, while Cascade was at 686 and North Bend at 688. Marshfield finished at 725.
North Bend’s other golfers were David Roberts, who finished 21st (169), Behr Gordon, who was 39th (188), Carter Knutson who was 40th (189) and Dashul Gordon tied for 42nd (193)
For Marshfield, Kody Chandler tied for 32nd (181), Enoch Niblett tied for 35th (185), Eli Luckman was 47th (200) and Mason Audahl was 51st (205).
CLASS 3A-2A-1A BOYS: Bandon’s Peyton Simonds and Brookings-Harbor’s Lucas Vanderlip tied for second in the tournament at Tokatee Golf Club in Blue River.
Simonds shot rounds of 78 and 70 while Vanderlip’s scores were 76 and 72. They finished two shots behind medalist Benny Zhu of Valley Catholic.
Siuslaw’s Ryan Klampe, like Simonds and Vanderlip a sophomore, had the first-day lead after opening with a 71 and finished eighth with a two-day total of 152 after a second-round 81.
Oregon Episcopal took the team title with a total of 613. Valley Catholic was second at 619, St. Mary’s third at 633 and Bandon fourth at 649. Siuslaw finished seventh at 713.
Bandon’s Carter Brown tied for 21st at 165 and Owen Brown was 23rd at 167. Sean Ells tied for 25th at 169 and Zack Robertson was 37th at 183.
For Siuslaw, Will Johnson tied for 31st at 171 and Braxton Hulet and Camden Linton tied for 42nd at 195. Jacob Welton and Wyatt Wells each played one round for the Vikings, shooting 105 and 107, respectively.
CLASS 4A-3A-2A-1A GIRLS: Marshfield finished seventh and North Bend ninth in the tournament at Trysting Tree.
Crook County took the team title with a total of 705. The Pirates finished at 792 and the Bulldogs at 809.
Marshfield’s Bella Roberts finished in a tie for 13th with a two-day total of 178, the best finish among local players. Catlin Gabel’s Ava Austin and Cascade’s Maddie Dustin tied for medalist honors by each finishing 3-over par (145).
Marshfield’s Analise McCord was 29th (192), Shay Herzog was 34th (199), Emily Ryan tied for 46th (226) an Ava Gauthier tied for 52nd (231).
Jordyn Prince led the Bulldogs, finishing 32nd (197). Kamryn Craig tied for 35th (202), Morgan Hoefs 37th (204) and Addy Garrett was 38th (206). Eva Jensen and Jillian Sorric each played one round for the Bulldogs, shooting 126 and 122, respectively.