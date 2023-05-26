Three South Coast golfers were runners-up in their respective state tournaments last week and Bandon’s boys also earned a team trophy in the Class 3A-2A-1A event.

North Bend’s Owen Bascom finished second in the Class 4A state tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis, one shot behind Ontario’s Tyce Helmick.

